Agricultural Biologicals Market 2021 with Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Forecast by 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Market Overview:

The global Agricultural Biologicals market was valued at USD 5.95billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 19.35 billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2017 to 2025.

The growing government support to new agricultural practices that involve reduced usage of chemicals is driving market demand for these products. The changes in soil composition due to climate change and loss of nutrients are major reasons why biologicals are preferred over chemicals. The adoption of organic farming techniques is expected to further boost demand for these products.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Reduce chemical hazard and easier residue management

1.2 Subsidies by government agencies

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Barriers in adoption

2.2 Easy availability of chemical fertilizers and pesticides

Market Segmentation:

The global Agricultural Biologicalsmarket is segmented on the product, application, source, mode of application, and region.

1. By Product:

1.1 Biopesticides

1.2 Biofertilizers

1.3 Biostimulants

1.4 Others

2. By Application:

2.1 Pulses and Oilseeds

2.2 Vegetables and Fruits

2.3 Grains and Cereals

2.4 Others

3. By Source:

3.1 Biorationals

3.2 Microbials

3.3 Others

4. By Mode of Application:

4.1 Seed Treatment

4.2 Foliar Spray

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Syngenta

2. Koppert BV

3. DOW Chemical Company

4. Certis USA

5. Bayer Cropscience

6. ArystaLifescience Limited

7. BASF SE

8. Marrone Bio Innovation Inc.

9. Isagro Spa

10. T.Stanes and Company Limited

11. Novozymes A/S

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

