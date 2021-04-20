Agricultural Adjuvants Market 2021 Report Explores Key Regions, Company Profile, Opportunity and Challenge to 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Market Overview:

The global Agricultural Adjuvants market was valued at USD 2.65billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 4.33billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2017 to 2025.

Adjuvants are products that are sprayed on plants to increase the effectiveness of insecticides, pesticides and fungicides. The growing food production and increased agricultural activity in developing countries is expected to have a positive impact on market demand.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Development in farming practices and technologies

1.2 Adoption of protected agriculture and precision farming

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Rising environmental concerns

2.2 Growing demand of GM seeds

Market Segmentation:

The global Agricultural Adjuvantsmarket is segmented on the type, application,crop type, and region.

1. By Type:

1.1 Activator

1.1.1 Oil Adjuvants

1.1.2 Surfactants

1.2 Utility

1.2.1 Antifoam Agents

1.2.2 Buffers/acidifiers

1.2.3 Drift Control Agents

1.2.4 Water Conditioners

1.2.5 Others

2. By Application:

2.1 Fungicides

2.2 Herbicides

2.3 Insecticides

2.4 Others

3. By Crop Type:

3.1 Oilseeds and Cereals

3.2 Vegetables and Fruits

3.3 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Akzo Nobel NV

2. Brandt

3. Croda International PLC

4. Wilbur Ellis Holdings Inc.

5. DOW Chemical Company

6. Helena Chemicals Company

7. Evonik

8. Nufarm Limited

9. Solvay

10. Huntsman

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

