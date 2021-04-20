Specialty Feed Additives Market 2021 Competitive Dynamics, Growth Analysis, Segmentation and Worldwide Players Strategies up to 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Global Specialty Feed Additives Market

By Function (Mycotoxin Management, Gut Health & Digestive Performance, Palatability Enhancement), By Type (Minerals, Binders, Acidifiers), By Form (Dry, Liquid, Other), By Livestock (Ruminants, Swine, Poultry), By Region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of World)

Market Overview:

The Global Specialty Feed Additives Market was valued at USD 8.16 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 12.98 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.30% from 2017 to 2025.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008088

Specialty Feed Additives Market is basically for farm animals and acts as a food supplement. Their motive is to make up for the lack of nutrients that the animals do not receive in the regular diet, this will in turn improve the health of all the farm animals. Vitamins, Minerals, Fatty acids are some of the basic special feed additives. Special Feed Additives are very hygienic and easy to digest for all farm animals. The reason this market is gaining importance is due to the high rate of disease infliction within common farm animals.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 High consumption of animal products.

1.2 New technologies in animal husbandry.

1.3 High rate of meat consumption.

1.4 Strong impacts on the environment.

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Rising costs of machinery and raw materials.

2.2 Lack of consistency in regulatory structure.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Specialty Feed Additives Market is segmented on the basis of Function, Type, Form, Region and Livestock.

1. By Function:

1.1 Mycotoxin Management

1.2 Gut Health & Digestive Performance

1.3 Palatability Enhancement

1.4 Preservation of Functional Ingredients

1.5 Others.

2. By Type:

2.1 Minerals

2.2 Binders

2.3 Acidifiers

2.4 Vitamins

2.5 Antioxidants

2.6 Flavors & Sweeteners

2.7 Others.

3. By Form:

3.1 Dry

3.2 Liquid

3.3 Others.

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Rest of World.

5. By Livestock:

5.1 Ruminants

5.2 Swine

5.3 Aquatic Animals

5.4 Poultry

5.5 Others.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Evonik Industries

2. Novozymes

3. Invivo NSA

4. Kemin Industries Inc.

5. Lucta S.A.

6. BASF SE

7. Nutreco N.V.

8. Alltech Inc.

9. Chr Hansen Holding A/S

10. Biomin Holding GmbH

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008088

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Global Specialty Feed Additives Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

More Reports

Digital Pathology Market

Economizer Market

Chillers Market

Bronze Market

Sports Nutrition Market

Water Testing And Analysis Market

Turf Protection Market