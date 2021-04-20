Water-Soluble Vitamin Mineral Feed Supplements Market 2021 with COVID-19 After Effects – Growth Drivers, Top Key Players, Industry Segments and Forecast to 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Global Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Market

By Mineral Feed Supplements Market type (trace minerals, macro minerals), By Water-Soluble Vitamin Feed Supplements Market Type (Vitamin B3 (Niacin), Vitamin B1 (Thiamin), Vitamin B5 (Pantothenic Acid), By Livestock (Swine, Aquaculture, Ruminants), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of World).

Market Overview:

The Global Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Market was valued at USD 5.47 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 8.26 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.35% from 2017 to 2025.

The Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Market is gaining high importance due to increase in organized livestock farming, increasing economic activity and changing climatic conditions. The growing demand for vitamin and mineral supplements for livestock’s has increased the demand for meat, eggs and milk in the Asia pacific region. The Poultry and Aquaculture segments are rapidly growing segments from 2016 to 2022.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Proper growth of livestock’s.

1.2 Prevention of diseases in livestocks.

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of awareness about storage of feed.

2.2 Regular control over supplement usage.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Livestock and Region.

1. Mineral Feed Supplements Market, By Type:

1.1 Trace Minerals

1.1.1 Zinc

1.1.2 Iron

1.1.3 Copper

1.1.4 Manganese

1.2 Macro Minerals

1.2.1 Phosphorus

1.2.2 Potassium

1.2.3 Calcium

1.2.4 Sodium

1.2.5 Magnesium

2. Water-Soluble Vitamin Feed Supplements Market, By Type:

2.1 Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid)

2.2 Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine)

2.3 Vitamin B3 (Niacin)

2.4 Vitamin B1 (Thiamin)

2.5 Vitamin B Complex

2.6 Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin)

2.7 Vitamin B5 (Pantothenic Acid)

2.8 Vitamin B9 (Folic Acid)

2.9 Others (Vitamin B7 and B12)

3. By Livestock :

3.1 Swine

3.2 Ruminants

3.3 Aquaculture

3.4 Others

3.5 Poultry

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Rest of World.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Lonza Group

2. Nutreco N.V

3. Archer Daniels Midland Company

4. Invivo NSA

5. Alltech, Inc.

6. Royal DSM N.V.

7. BASF SE

8. DLG Group

9. Bluestar Adisseo Co.

10. Kemin Industries, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

