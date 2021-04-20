Starter Fertilizers Market 2021 Growth, Trend, Analysis, Future Opportunities and Industry Forecast to 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Global Starter Fertilizers Market

By Nutrient component (Nitrogen, Micronutrients, Potassium), By Method of Application (Fertigation, In-Furrow, Foliar), By Crop type (Fruits & Vegetables, Forage & Turf Grasses, Cereals), By Region(North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Rest of World), By Form (Liquid, Dry).

Market Overview:

The Global Starter Fertilizers Market was valued at USD 2.44 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 9.50 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.12% from 2017 to 2025.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008072

These are small fertilizers placed near the seed while planting. These boost the budding seeds by supplying major nutrients. They also strengthen the roots of the plants at a very early stage. Key nutrients in a starter fertilizer are potassium, Phosphorous and Nitrogen. Phosphorus gives very quick root growth to all the plants. These fertilizers are very beneficial for corn crops. Starter fertilizers are used in major corn fields So that the nutrients can be easily accessed.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Using advanced technology.

1.2 Change of farming practices.

1.3 Major rise in population, which leads to higher food demand.

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High cost of raw materials and production costs.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Starter Fertilizers Market is segmented on thebasis of Nutrient Component, Method of Application, Crop Type, Form, and Region.

1. By Nutrient Component:

1.1 Nitrogen

1.2 Potassium

1.3 Micronutrients

1.4 Phosphorus

2. By Method of application:

2.1 In-Furrow

2.2 Foliar

2.3 Fertigation

2.4 Other methods

3. By Crop type:

3.1 Fruits & Vegetables

3.2 Cereals

3.3 Forage & Turf Grasses

3.4 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Rest of World.

5. By Form:

5.1 Liquid

5.2 Dry.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Agrium Inc

2. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company

3. StollerUsa Inc.

4. Conklin Company Partners Inc.

5. Miller Seed Company

6. Yara International ASA

7. CHS Inc

8. Nachurs Alpine Solutions Corp.

9. Helena Chemical Company

10. Grassland Agro Ltd.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008072

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Global Starter Fertilizers Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

More Reports

Agricultural Sprayers Market

Agricultural Microbials Market

Agricultural Innoculants Market

Agricultural Fumigants Market

Agricultural Enzymes Market