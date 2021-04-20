Pesticide Residue Testing Market 2021 Revenue Share, SWOT Analysis, Product Types, Analysis and Forecast Presumption till 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Global Pesticide Residue Testing Market

By Technology (High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), LC-MS/GC-MS,Gas Chromatography), By Type (Herbicides, Insecticides, Hazards of Pesticides), By Class (Organophosphates, Organochlorines.Others), By Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Rets of World), By food tested (Dairy Products, Fruits & Vegetables, Meat & Poultry).

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Overview:

The Global Pesticide Residue Testing Marketwas valued at USD 440 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1910 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.02% from 2017 to 2025.

Pesticide residue remain on the food after they are sprayed on the food crops. This happens when they are treated in areas close to pesticides like farms and lawns. Most of the times consumers are very much exposed to these residues. Many chemicals can be found in the food chain and their presence is confirmed in products like fish, poultry and meat. Overuse of pesticides in food products can create major health concerns for all consumers.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Better testing technology.

1.2 International trading of food products.

1.3 Implementing strict food safety rules.

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of awareness about rules among food manufacturers.

2.2 Lack of resources in developing countries.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Pesticide Residue Testing Market is segmented on the basis of Technology, Type, Class, Food tested and Region.

1. By Technology :

1.1 High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)

1.2 LC-MS/GC-MS

1.3 Gas Chromatography

1.4 Others.

2. By Type:

2.1 Herbicides

2.2 Fungicides

2.3 Insecticides

2.4 Hazards of Pesticides

2.4.1 Impact on Environment

2.4.2 Impact on Human Life

2.5 Other Pesticides

3. By Class:

3.1 Organophosphates

3.2 Organochlorines

3.3 Organonitrogens& Carbamates

3.4 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Rest of World.

5. By Food tested:

5.1 Dairy Products

5.2 Meat & Poultry

5.3 Fruits & Vegetables

5.4 Processed Food

5.5 Cereals, Grains & Pulses

5.6 Others

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Eurofins Scientific Se

2. Bureau Veritas S.A.

3. Intertek Group PLC

4. SGS S.A

5. Silliker, Inc.

6. Asurequality Ltd

7. ALS Limited

8. SCS Global Services

9. Symbio Laboratories

10. Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

