Medicated Feed Additives Market Shares, Future Estimations and Key Countries by 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Global Medicated Feed Additives Market

By Mixture type (Concentrates,Premix Feeds, Base Mixes), By Livestock (Poultry, Aquaculture, Ruminants), By Type (Antibiotics, Enzymes, Antioxidants), BY Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of World).

Market Overview:

The Global Medicated Feed Additives Market was valued at USD 11.16 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 17.43 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.08% from 2017 to 2025.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Feed Additives are the add ons to the feed of the animals that improve the quality and performance of the food products. Additives improve the efficiency and the production levels of the animals. The use of medicated feed additives is to maintain animal health, growth and feed efficiency. Medicated feeds should be made with valid prescriptions and proper terms. Medicated feed additives are apt for stocker grazing, along with all the animals that can fulfill human demand like milk, yoghurt and many more. There are many types of medicated additives available in the market that vary in the action of the ingredients of the body.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Moving of livestock industry from unorganized to organized sectors.

1.2 High outbreaks in animals.

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Some ingredients that are harmful for humans.

2.2 Strict rules for the use of medicated feed additives.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Medicated Feed Additives Marketis segmented on the basis of Mixture Type, Livestock, Type, and Region

1. By Mixture type:

1.1 Concentrates

1.2 Supplements

1.3 Premix Feeds

1.4 Base Mixes

2. By Livestock:

2.1 Poultry

2.2 Aquaculture

2.3 Swine

2.4 Ruminants

2.5 Others

3. By Type:

3.1 Antibiotics

3.2 Amino Acids

3.3 Enzymes

3.4 Probiotics & Prebiotics

3.5 Antioxidants

3.6 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Rest of World.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Zagro

2. Alltech Inc. (Ridley)

3. Purina Animal Nutrition (Land O’ Lakes)

4. Archer Daniels Midland Company

5. Zoetis Inc.

6. Cargill

7. CHS Inc.

8. Adisseo France Sas

9. Biostadt India Limited

10. Hipro Animal Nutrtion

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Global Medicated Feed Additives Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

