Feed yeast Market 2021 Business Outlook with COVID-19 Scenario to 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Global Feed yeast market

By Livestock (Pet Animals,Aquatic Animals,Ruminants), By Type (Spent Yeast, Live Yeast, Yeast Derivatives), By Form (Dry, Fresh, Instant), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of World).

Market Overview:

The Global Feed yeast market was valued at USD 352.21 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 783.23 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.32% from 2017 to 2025.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Yeast has been used in food items for many years. Growing concerns for diet food has increased the use of yeast in many animal feeds. Many companies are buying new equipment for manufacturing yeast of high nutritive values. Livestock industries are using yeast to enhance the diet of all the animals. These are less harmful and very cost efficient for animals compared to other additives. Ban on antibiotics in many countries has led to a major growth in the feed yeast market.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Major rise in meat consumption.

1.2 High demand in dairy products.

1.3 Better feed efficiency.

1.4 More awareness about animal health and feed quality.

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Strict government rules and regulations.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Feed yeast market is segmented on basis of Livestock, Type, Form and region.

1. By Livestock:

1.1 Pet Animals

1.2 Aquatic Animals

1.3 Ruminants

1.4 Poultry

1.5 Swine

1.6 Other Livestock

2. By Type:

2.1 Spent Yeast

2.2 Live Yeast

2.3 Yeast Derivatives

3. By Form:

3.1 Dry

3.2 Fresh

3.3 Instant

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Rest of World.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Archer Daniels Midland Company

2. Angelyeast Co., Ltd.

3. Lallemand Inc.

4. Lesaffre

5. Leiber GmbH

6. Associated British Foods PLC

7. Nutreco N.V.

8. Cargill, Incorporated

9. Alltech

10. Diamond V

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

