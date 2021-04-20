Global Fire Sprinklers Market to be Driven by the Surge in Development of Construction Industry in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by EMR titled, ‘Global Fire Sprinklers Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global fire sprinklers market, assessing the market based on its end-use and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 10 Billion

USD 10 Billion Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 1%

1% Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 16 Billion

The growth in the global fire sprinklers market is induced by rapid expansion of the construction industry around the world as it leads to rise in demand for protection from fire. The increasing demand for domestic automation, as well as rapid development and improving living standards, are driving factors behind the industry’s growth. Additionally, the other factors responsible for the growth of the global fire sprinklers market are rise in smart buildings, technological advances, and environmental benefits. Governments across the globe are now imposing strict controls on fire sprinkler installations in both private and public entities.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A fire sprinkler is a component of a sprinkler device that extinguishes the fire and prevents it from re-emerging with a proper volume of water. When a fire starts, the air condenses and rises to the ceiling. Since the sprinklers are powered by fire, as hot air hits the sprinkler, a chain reaction arises.

Based on product type, the market is divided into:

Wet Pipe Fire Sprinklers

Dry Pipe Fire Sprinklers

Deluge Systems

Pre-Action Systems

Others

Based on service, the industry is segmented into:

Engineering Services

Installation

Design Maintenance

Inspection

Managed Services

Others

Based on component, the market can be categorised as:

Stop Valve

Alarm Valve

Fire Sprinkler Head

Alarm Test Valve

Motorized Alarm Bell

Based on technology, the market is divided into:

Active Fire Protection

Passive Fire Protection

Based on end-use, the market is divided into:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

On the basis of region, the market is divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The rise in smart home construction is the primary driver of the global fire sprinklers industry. Such homes adhere to the building codes of the countries in which fire sprinkler systems are installed. Furthermore, technological developments have resulted in the introduction of smart, high-performance models that are well-known by customers. These models employ motion-sensing technology, panic buttons, and infrared security cameras to transmit instant alerts to users’ smartphones. Sales of dung fire suppression systems are growing globally as a result of the various benefits associated with their use. Such systems have a high reliability, shorter activation times, less water leakage, and a greater potential for oxygen displacement.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Johnson Controls, APi Group, Minimax USA LLC., Siemens AG, Hochiki America Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

