Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) is an important polar solvent with strong selectivity and stability. It is a colorless oily liquid and has slight amine odor, which can be soluble in water, alcohols, ethers, esters, ketones, halogenated hydrocarbons, aromatics and castor oil.

BASF

Mitsubishi Chemical

Londellbasell

Ashland

Dupont

Eastman

Changxin Chemical

MYI Chemical

Yuneng Chemical

Rida Bio-Technology

Guangming Chemicals

Ruian Chemical

Jinlong Chemical

Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Paints and Coatings

Petrochemical Processing

Others

Electronic Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

