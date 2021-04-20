Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary
N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) is an important polar solvent with strong selectivity and stability. It is a colorless oily liquid and has slight amine odor, which can be soluble in water, alcohols, ethers, esters, ketones, halogenated hydrocarbons, aromatics and castor oil.
The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
BASF
Mitsubishi Chemical
Londellbasell
Ashland
Dupont
Eastman
Changxin Chemical
MYI Chemical
Yuneng Chemical
Rida Bio-Technology
Guangming Chemicals
Ruian Chemical
Jinlong Chemical
Major applications as follows:
Electronics
Pharmaceuticals
Paints and Coatings
Petrochemical Processing
Others
Major Type as follows:
Electronic Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Industrial Grade
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)..…continued.
