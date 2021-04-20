Global Cosmetic UV absorbers Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021-2025

Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Croda International
Ashland
BASF
3V Sigma
Uniproma
Lycus Ltd
Everlight Chemical
Labeyond Chemicals
Major applications as follows:
Sun care
Skin care
Colour cosmetics
Major Type as follows:
UVA Protection
UVB Protection
UVA+UVB Protection
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Cosmetic UV absorbers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Cosmetic UV absorbers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Cosmetic UV absorbers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Cosmetic UV absorbers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 Croda International
3.1.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Croda International
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Croda International
3.1.4 Recent Development
3.2 Ashland
3.2.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Ashland
3.2.2 Product & Services
3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Ashland
3.2.4 Recent Development
3.3 BASF
3.3.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of BASF
3.3.2 Product & Services
3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of BASF
3.3.4 Recent Development
3.4 3V Sigma
3.4.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of 3V Sigma
3.4.2 Product & Services
3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of 3V Sigma
3.4.4 Recent Development
3.5 Uniproma
3.5.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Uniproma
3.5.2 Product & Services
3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Uniproma
3.5.4 Recent Development
3.6 Lycus Ltd
3.6.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Lycus Ltd
3.6.2 Product & Services
3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Lycus Ltd
3.6.4 Recent Development
3.7 Everlight Chemical
3.7.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Everlight Chemical
3.7.2 Product & Services
3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Everlight Chemical
3.8 Labeyond Chemicals
3.8.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Labeyond Chemicals
3.8.2 Product & Services
3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Labeyond Chemicals
4 Major End-Use
4.1 Sun care
4.1.1 Overview
Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Sun care
4.1.2 Sun care Market Size and Forecast
Fig Sun care Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Sun care Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Sun care Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Sun care Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
4.2 Skin care
4.2.1 Overview
Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Skin care
4.2.2 Skin care Market Size and Forecast
Fig Skin care Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Skin care Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Skin care Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Skin care Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
4.3 Colour cosmetics
4.3.1 Overview
Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Colour cosmetics
4.3.2 Colour cosmetics Market Size and Forecast
Fig Colour cosmetics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Colour cosmetics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Colour cosmetics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Colour cosmetics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
5 Market by Type
…continued
