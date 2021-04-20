Global Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Systems Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Summary

The global Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Systems market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Schneider Electric

Feig Electronics

Siemens

Thales Group

Robert Bosch

Denso

Efkon AG

Magnetic Autocontrol

Hitachi

TRMI Systems

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

3M

Xerox

Mark IV Industries

TransCore

Nedap

Automatic Systems-IER Group

Stid Electronic Identification

Major applications as follows:

Highway

Urban

Others

Major Type as follows:

RFID-Based Electronic Toll Collection System

DSRC-Based Electronic Toll Collection System

Video Analytics-Based Electronic Toll Collection System

GNSS/GPS-Based Electronic Toll Collection System

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

