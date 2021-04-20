Global Natural Antioxidants Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary
The global Natural Antioxidants market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR % 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Adisseo
Archer-Daniels-Midland
Cargill
DuPont
Royal DSM
AB Vista
Ajinomoto OmniChem
BASF
Eastman Chemical Company
IMCD
Major applications as follows:
Food and beverage
Pharmaceuticals
Animal feed
Personal care
Major Type as follows:
Vitamin C
Vitamin E
Carotenoids
Polyphenols
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Natural Antioxidants Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Natural Antioxidants Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Natural Antioxidants Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Natural Antioxidants Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
….. continued
Global Natural Astaxanthin Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021
Summary
Astaxanthin is a naturally occurring dark red carotenoid found in nature primarily in aquatic animals such as salmon, trout, krill, shrimp, crayfish, and crustaceans. It has the unique capacity to quench free radicals and reactive species of oxygen and to inhibit lipid peroxidation. Studies have shown natural astaxanthin to be over 500 times stronger than vitamin E and much more potent than other carotenoids such as lutein, lycopene and β-carotene.
The global Natural Astaxanthin market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR % 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Fuji
Cyanotech
BGG
Parry Nutraceuticals
Algatechnologies
Biogenic
Jingzhou Natural Astaxanthin
Igene
Yunnan Alphy Biotech
ADM
Piveg
Major applications as follows:
Nutraceuticals
Cosmetics
Food & Beverages
Feed
Others
Major Type as follows:
Yeast Source
Krill/Shrimp Source
Microalgae Source
Others
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Natural Astaxanthin Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Natural Astaxanthin Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (MT)
Fig Global Natural Astaxanthin Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Natural Astaxanthin Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (MT)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (MT)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (MT)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (MT)
2.3 Regional Trade
….. continued
