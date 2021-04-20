Global Natural & Synthetic Graphite Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary

Natural & Synthetic Graphite is a very common mineral, soft native carbon, occurring in black to dark-gray foliated masses, with metallic luster and greasy feel: used for pencil leads, as a lubricant, and for making crucibles and other refractories; plumbago; black lead.



The global Natural & Synthetic Graphite market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR % 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

South Sea Graphite

Haida Graphite

Yixiang Group

BTR

National de Grafite

Northeast Asia Mineral Resources

Aoyu Graphite Group

Xincheng New Material

SGL

Tiansheng Nonmetal Ind

Xinghe Graphite

Heijin Graphite

Imerys Graphite & Carbon

Agrawal Graphite Industries

Jinhuafeng Graphite

Fangda Carbon

Graphit Kropfmuhl AG

Grafitbergbau Kaisersberg

Fuda Graphite

Fenlu Graphite

Black Dragon Graphite

Huangyu Graphite

Puchen Graphite

Koh-i-Noor Grafit Sro

Tirupati Graphite

Xincheng Graphite

Jinhui Graphite

Yanxin Graphite

Shida Carbon

Major applications as follows:

Refractories

Metallurgy

Parts and components

Batteries

Others

Major Type as follows:

Natural Graphite

Synthetic Graphite

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Natural & Synthetic Graphite Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Natural & Synthetic Graphite Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Natural & Synthetic Graphite Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Natural & Synthetic Graphite Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)



….. continued

