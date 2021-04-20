Global Niobium Metal Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary
The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
CBMM
AngloAmerican
Niobec
China Moly
Baoji Honest Metal Materials
Zhuzhou Orient Kylin Special Metal Materials
Shaanxi Getwick Nonferrous Metals
Shaanxi Elade New Material Technology
Taseko Mines
Grandview Materials
Titanex GmbH
Titan Metal Fabricators
Changsha South Tantalum Niobium
Major applications as follows:
Superconducting Materials Industry
Aerospace Industry
Iron Industry
Atomic Energy Industry
Electronics Industry
Others
Major Type as follows:
Reactor Grades
Commercial Grades
Niobium Zirconium
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Niobium Metal Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Niobium Metal Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Niobium Metal Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Niobium Metal Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)..…continued.
