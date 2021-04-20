Global Corduroy Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021-2025

Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Velcord
Laxmichand V Shah & Co
Tcm Textiles
Kailashvivek & Co
Kvr Intexx
Sahyog International
Changzhou Yueye
Heibei Ningfang
Yixing Leqi
Jiangsu Zijinhua
Anhui Huawan
Huzhou Jiujiu
Jiangsu Chamei Group
Jiangsu Suoyite
Major applications as follows:
Clothing
Others
Major Type as follows:
Cotton Corduroy
Cotton and Woolly Corduroy
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Corduroy Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Corduroy Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Corduroy Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Corduroy Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 Velcord
3.1.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Velcord
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Velcord
3.1.4 Recent Development
3.2 Laxmichand V Shah & Co
3.2.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Laxmichand V Shah & Co
3.2.2 Product & Services
3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Laxmichand V Shah & Co
3.2.4 Recent Development
3.3 Tcm Textiles
3.3.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Tcm Textiles
3.3.2 Product & Services
3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Tcm Textiles
3.3.4 Recent Development
3.4 Kailashvivek & Co
3.4.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Kailashvivek & Co
3.4.2 Product & Services
3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Kailashvivek & Co
3.4.4 Recent Development
3.5 Kvr Intexx
3.5.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Kvr Intexx
3.5.2 Product & Services
3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Kvr Intexx
3.5.4 Recent Development
3.6 Sahyog International
3.6.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Sahyog International
3.6.2 Product & Services
3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Sahyog International
3.6.4 Recent Development
…continued
