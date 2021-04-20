Global Niobium Carbide Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary

The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

H.C. Starck (US)

Kennametal (US)

Japan New Metals (Japan)

ESPI Metals (US)

Jiujiang Tanbre (China)

Zhuzhou Cemented Carbide Group (China)

ZhuZhou GuangYuan (China)

OTIC (China)

Jiujiang Zhongao (China)

Jiangxi King-Tan Tantalum (China)

Changsha Langfeng Metallic Material (China)

WHNM (China)

Major applications as follows:

Carbide Alloy Industry

Coating Materials Industry

Metallurgical Industry

Others

Major Type as follows:

Niobium Carbide (99%)

Niobium Carbide (99.5%)

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Niobium Carbide Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Niobium Carbide Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Niobium Carbide Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Niobium Carbide Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)..…continued.

