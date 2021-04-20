Global Biofertilizers Market Size, Share, Relevant Scopes, Future Trends, Driving Factors & Forecast till 2027

Global Biofertilizers Market

Biofertilizers consists of living microorganisms which help in the growth of plants by increasing the supply of nutrients to it. Biofertilizers are used in natural cultivation which is expected to drive the global Biofertilizers market growth in near future. Nitrogen fixing fertilizers are widely used by farmers in production of various crops such as oilseed, and rice.

Rise in usage of microbes in Biofertilizers for sustainable farming method & food safety is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global Biofertilizers market growth. Furthermore, rise in concern related to food safety will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, increase in soil and water pollution due to excessive usage of chemical fertilizers will fuel the market growth. In addition to that, rise in support from government and launch of new programs to spread awareness about their benefits will propel the market growth.

Market Restraints

However, environmental and technological constraints are the major restraining factors which are expected to hamper the global Biofertilizers market growth. Also, poor infrastructure & high initial investments will affect the market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Biofertilizers Market is segmented into product such as Phosphate Solubilizing, Nitrogen Fixing, and Others, by application such as Seed Treatment, and Soil Treatment. Further, market is segmented into crop type such as Oilseeds & Pulses, Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, and Others.

Also, Global Biofertilizers Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discuseed in this report such as Novozymes A/S, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, Rizobacter Argentina S.A., Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited, T. Stanes & Company Limited, National Fertilizers Limited, Madras Fertilizers Limited, International Panaacea Limited, and Lallemand Inc.

