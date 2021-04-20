Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market Data Survey Report 2015-2025 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Long-fiber-reinforced thermoplastic (LFRTs) is a type of easily mouldable thermoplastic. LFRT components or semi-finished products are made by compression or injection molding. Fibers are contained in the polymer matrix, often in the form of a granulate raw material. Long Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Compounds are typically 10-12 mm in length. Fiber is unidirectional along the length of the 12 mm pellet. Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene is a kind of LFRT.

The global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

SABIC

Celanese Corporation

Daicel Polymer

PolyOne

Lotte Chemical

Solvay

PPG Fiber Glass

RTP

Core Molding Technologies

PlastiComp

Toray

Mitsubishi Rayon

Teijin

Major applications as follows:

Automotive

Aerospace

Electrical & Electronics

Construction

Others

Major Type as follows:

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

TABLECONTENTS

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 SABIC

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of SABIC

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of SABIC

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Celanese Corporation

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Celanese Corporation

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Celanese Corporation

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 Daicel Polymer

3.3.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Daicel Polymer

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Daicel Polymer

3.3.4 Recent Development

3.4 PolyOne

3.4.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of PolyOne

3.4.2 Product & Services

3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of PolyOne

3.4.4 Recent Development

3.5 Lotte Chemical

3.5.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Lotte Chemical

3.5.2 Product & Services

3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Lotte Chemical

3.5.4 Recent Development

3.6 Solvay

3.6.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Solvay

3.6.2 Product & Services

3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Solvay

3.6.4 Recent Development

3.7 PPG Fiber Glass

3.7.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of PPG Fiber Glass

3.7.2 Product & Services

3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of PPG Fiber Glass

3.7.4 Recent Development

3.8 RTP

3.8.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of RTP

3.8.2 Product & Services

3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of RTP

3.8.4 Recent Development

3.9 Core Molding Technologies

3.9.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Core Molding Technologies

3.9.2 Product & Services

3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Core Molding Technologies

3.9.4 Recent Development

3.10 PlastiComp

3.10.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of PlastiComp

3.10.2 Product & Services

3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of PlastiComp

3.10.4 Recent Development

3.11 Toray

3.11.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Toray

3.11.2 Product & Services

3.11.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Toray

3.11.4 Recent Development

3.12 Mitsubishi Rayon

3.12.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Mitsubishi Rayon

3.12.2 Product & Services

3.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Mitsubishi Rayon

3.13 Teijin

3.13.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Teijin

3.13.2 Product & Services

3.13.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Teijin

4 Major End-Use

4.1 Automotive

4.1.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Automotive

4.1.2 Automotive Market Size and Forecast

Fig Automotive Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Automotive Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Automotive Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Automotive Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.2 Aerospace

4.2.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Aerospace

4.2.2 Aerospace Market Size and Forecast

Fig Aerospace Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Aerospace Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Aerospace Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Aerospace Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.3 Electrical & Electronics

4.3.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Electrical & Electronics

4.3.2 Electrical & Electronics Market Size and Forecast

Fig Electrical & Electronics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Electrical & Electronics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Electrical & Electronics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Electrical & Electronics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.4 Construction

4.4.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Construction

4.4.2 Construction Market Size and Forecast

Fig Construction Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Construction Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Construction Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Construction Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.5 Others

4.5.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Others

4.5.2 Others Market Size and Forecast

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5 Market by Type

5.1 Glass Fiber

5.1.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Glass Fiber

5.1.2 Glass Fiber Market Size and Forecast

Fig Glass Fiber Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Glass Fiber Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Glass Fiber Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Glass Fiber Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5.2 Carbon Fiber

5.2.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Carbon Fiber

5.2.2 Carbon Fiber Market Size and Forecast

Fig Carbon Fiber Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Carbon Fiber Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Carbon Fiber Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Carbon Fiber Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

6 Price Overview

6.1 Price by Manufacturers

Tab Different Products Prices List of Major Manufacturers

6.2 Price by End-Use

Tab Different Products Prices List of End-Use

6.3 Price by Type

Tab Different Products Prices List of Produt Type

7 ConclusionList of Table

