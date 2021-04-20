Global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Growth Industry Forecast, Research Insights, Resin Applications & Global Status Report Analysis to 2027

Global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Market

1, 3-propanediol (PDO) is an organic chemical compound that is utilized on large scale for number of a number of industrial productions and research applications as it provides various benefits to end users. It is produced organically from glycerol and its interactions with microorganism in anaerobic conditions.

Increase in polyurethane penetration across various end use industries is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global 1,3-propanediol (PDO) market growth. Furthermore, increase in demand for eco friendly and bio based products will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, increase in usage of 1,3-propanediol (PDO) in resin application will propel the market growth. In addition to that, increase in research and development activities to develop bio based products will fuel the market growth.

However, availability of substitutes with comparatively low cost is the major challenging factor which is expected to hamper the global 1, 3 propanediol (PDO) market growth. Lack of awareness will affect the market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Market is segmented into type such as Bio-Based PDO, and Petrochemical-Based PDO, by application such as Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (PTT), Polyurethane, Personal Care, and Others. Further, market is segmented into end user such as Synthetic Drugs, Engineering Plastics, Textile Dyeing & Finishing, and Others.

Also, Global 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO) Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Dupont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, Llc, Zhangjiagang Glory Biomaterial Co., Ltd., Zouping Mingxing Chemical Co., Ltd., Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., Hunan Rivers Bioengineering Co., Ltd., Merck KGgA, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. and Zhangjiagang Huamei Biomaterial Co., Ltd.

