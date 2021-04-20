Global PMI Foam Market Data Survey Report 2015-2025

Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Evonik Industries AG
DIAB Group (Ratos)
SABIC
BASF SE.
Solvay S.A.
Zotefoams PLC
Cashem Advanced Materials Hi-Tech
Jiaxing Sky Composites
Major applications as follows:
Aerospace & Defense
Wind Energy
Sporting Goods
Transportation
Medical
Others
Major Type as follows:
Standard Type
Fire Proof
Radio Proof
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global PMI Foam Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global PMI Foam Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global PMI Foam Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global PMI Foam Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
…continued
