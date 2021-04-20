Global Monobutylamine (MMA) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Summary

The global Monobutylamine (MMA) market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR % 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Xinhua Chemical

Eastma

BASF

Alliance Chemicals

OXEA

Zhejiang Jianye Chemical

Major applications as follows:

Rubber Vulcanization Accelerator

Pharmaceuticals

Dye

Other

Major Type as follows:

MMA 100%

MMA 40%

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

