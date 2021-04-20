Medium Voltage Synchronous Motor Market Size, Worth, Qualitative Analysis, impact on market growth Analysis to 2027

Global Medium Voltage Synchronous Motor Market

Medium voltage synchronous motor control provides innovative and reliable design configurations are they are available with arc-resistance construction as well as cost saving integrated solution. These types of motors are used in various sectors including Metal & Mining, Oil& Gas, Paper & Pulp, Automotive, Chemicals & Petroleum, and Others.

Increase in demand for medium voltage synchronous motor is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global medium voltage synchronous motor market growth. Furthermore, rise in adoption of these type motors in industrial and oil & gas sectors will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, increases in usage of green vehicles are expected to propel the global medium voltage synchronous motor market growth.

However, decrease in Greenfield investment is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global medium voltage synchronous market growth. Also, lack of awareness will affect the market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Medium Voltage Synchronous Motor Market is segmented into mounting type such as Horizontal, and Vertical, by application such as Fans, Pumps, Extruders, Mixers, Compressors, Conveyor Belt, and Others. Further, market is segmented into end user such as Metal & Mining, Oil& Gas, Paper & Pulp, Automotive, Chemicals & Petroleum, and Others.

Also, Global Medium Voltage Synchronous Motor Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, General Electric, Rockwell Automation, Toshiba Corporation, WEG SA , Bosch Group, Hitachi Ltd, Arc Systems, and Others

