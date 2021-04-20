Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Market Data Survey Report 2015-2025 Market in BRAZIL Survey Report 2021, Forecast to 2026

Summary

Polybutylene (polybutene-1, poly(1-butene), PB-1) is a polyolefin or saturated polymer with the chemical formula (C4H8)n. It should not be confused with polybutene, a low molecular weight oligomer.

The global Polybutene-1 (Resin) market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

LyondellBasell

Mitsui Chemicals

Ylem Technology

Shandong Hongye Chemical

Major applications as follows:

Plumbing System

Packaging Material

Hot Melt Adhesives

Others

Major Type as follows:

Extrusion Grade

Injection Molding Grade

Extrusion Blow Molding Grade

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 LyondellBasell

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of LyondellBasell

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of LyondellBasell

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Mitsui Chemicals

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Mitsui Chemicals

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Mitsui Chemicals

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 Ylem Technology

3.3.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Ylem Technology

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Ylem Technology

3.4 Shandong Hongye Chemical

3.4.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Shandong Hongye Chemical

3.4.2 Product & Services

3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Shandong Hongye Chemical

4 Major End-Use

4.1 Plumbing System

4.1.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Plumbing System

4.1.2 Plumbing System Market Size and Forecast

Fig Plumbing System Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Plumbing System Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Plumbing System Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Plumbing System Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.2 Packaging Material

4.2.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Packaging Material

4.2.2 Packaging Material Market Size and Forecast

Fig Packaging Material Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Packaging Material Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Packaging Material Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Packaging Material Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.3 Hot Melt Adhesives

4.3.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Hot Melt Adhesives

4.3.2 Hot Melt Adhesives Market Size and Forecast

Fig Hot Melt Adhesives Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Hot Melt Adhesives Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Hot Melt Adhesives Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Hot Melt Adhesives Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.4 Others

4.4.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Others

4.4.2 Others Market Size and Forecast

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5 Market by Type

5.1 Extrusion Grade

5.1.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Extrusion Grade

5.1.2 Extrusion Grade Market Size and Forecast

Fig Extrusion Grade Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Extrusion Grade Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Extrusion Grade Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Extrusion Grade Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5.2 Injection Molding Grade

5.2.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Injection Molding Grade

5.2.2 Injection Molding Grade Market Size and Forecast

Fig Injection Molding Grade Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Injection Molding Grade Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Injection Molding Grade Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Injection Molding Grade Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5.3 Extrusion Blow Molding Grade

5.3.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Extrusion Blow Molding Grade

5.3.2 Extrusion Blow Molding Grade Market Size and Forecast

Fig Extrusion Blow Molding Grade Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Extrusion Blow Molding Grade Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Extrusion Blow Molding Grade Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Extrusion Blow Molding Grade Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

6 Price Overview

6.1 Price by Manufacturers

Tab Different Products Prices List of Major Manufacturers

6.2 Price by End-Use

Tab Different Products Prices List of End-Use

6.3 Price by Type

Tab Different Products Prices List of Produt Type

7 ConclusionList of Table

