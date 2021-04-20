Global Nickel-plated Steel Sheet Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary
The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Tata Steel
Toyo Kohan
ZhongChi Metal Products
HUINENG NICKEL PLATED STEEL STRIP
YOUNGSUN
DongShi
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORPORATION
Major applications as follows:
Battery Parts
Vehicle Parts
Electronic Parts
Telecommunications equipment
Others
Major Type as follows:
Diffusion Annealed type
Gloss type
Matte type
Semi-Gloss type
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Nickel-plated Steel Sheet Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Nickel-plated Steel Sheet Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Nickel-plated Steel Sheet Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Nickel-plated Steel Sheet Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)..…continued.
