Global Plywood Market Data Survey Report 2015-2025

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

 

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

UPM

SVEZA

Georgia-Pacific

Samkotimber

West Fraser

Greenply Industries

 

Boise Cascade

Rimbunan Hijau

Samling

Syktyvkar plywood mill

Plum Creek Timber Company

Swanson Group

 

Potlatch Corporation

Roseburg

Demidovo plywood mill

Columbia Forest Products

Penghong

Xingang

DeHua

Shengyang

Happy Group

Hunan Fuxiang

King Coconut

Fengling

Huaxin Jiasheng

Jinqiu

Luli

Guangzhou Weizheng

Ganli

Zhejiang Shenghua Yunfeng

Major applications as follows:

Furniture industry

Interior decoration

Engineering and construction

Others

Major Type as follows:

Softwood plywood

Hardwood plywood

Tropical plywood

Decorative plywood

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

 

 

 

Table of Content

 

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Plywood Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Plywood Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Plywood Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Plywood Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

 

 

 

 

 

…continued

 

