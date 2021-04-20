Latest Study on CRISPR and Cas Genes Market: Research Report, Growth Outlook, Opportunity & Forecast Analysis to 2027

Global CRISPR and Cas Genes Market

CRISPR and Cas is a unique technology which enables researchers to edit parts of the genome by either adding, removing, or altering sections of the DNA sequence. CRISPR and Cas is known as clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats occurring in the genome of bacteria.

Rise in government and private investments for development of novel therapies is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global CRISPR and Cas genes market growth. Furthermore, rise in focus on development of novel therapeutics and increase in prevalence of various genetic disorders and cancer will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, Increase in technological advancements is expected to propel the global CRISPR and Cas genes market growth.

However, high costs associated with use of CRISPR are major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global CRISPR and Cas genes market growth. Also, ethical concerns regarding human genome editing will affect the market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global CRISPR and Cas Genes Market is segmented into product such as DNA-Free Cas, and Vector-Based Cas, by application such as Genome Engineering, Functional Genomics, Disease Models, and Knockdown/Activation. Further, market is segmented into end user such as Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, and Academic & Government Research Institutes.

Also, Global CRISPR and Cas Genes Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key Players are discussed in this report such as GE Healthcare, Intellia Therapeutics, Horizon Discovery Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Takara Bio USA, Editas Medicine, Mirus Bio LLC, Merck KGaA, and CRISPR THERAPEUTICS

