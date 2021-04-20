Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4946749-global-plumbing-pipes-market-data-survey-report-2015-2025
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
JM Eagle
Wavin
Pipelife
China Lesso
IPEX
ALSO READ : https://industryresearch372573912.wordpress.com/2021/03/30/spain-fermentation-ingredients-market-2020-size-share-analysis-and-forecast-2023/
Performance Pipe
GPS PE Pipe Systems
WL Plastics
Georg Fischer Harvel
Astral Poly Technik
Advanced Drainage Systems
Sekisui Chemical
ALSO READ : https://komalc3b.substack.com/p/global-aluminum-foil-packaging-market
System Group
Polygon
Rifeng
Weixing New Material
Kubota ChemiX
Dutron
Aquatherm
Nanxin Pipeline
Hsiung Yeu Enterprise
Pestan
Charter Plastics
Advanced Plastic Industries
Major applications as follows:
Residential
Commercial & Industrial
Major Type as follows:
PVC Pipe
PE Pipe
PP Pipe
Others
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Plumbing Pipes Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Plumbing Pipes Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Plumbing Pipes Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Plumbing Pipes Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
…continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105
https://bisouv.com/