Global Plumbing Fitting Market Data Survey Report 2015-2025

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

 

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Masco Corporation

Kohler

Fortune Brands

LIXIL Corporation

Friedrich Grohe

 

Toto

RWC

Roca

Lota Group

Spectrum Brands

 

Globe UNION Industrial Corp

Jacuzzi

Huayi

Elkay

Lasco

Maax

Ideal Standard

Villeroy & Boch

Jaquar Group

Sanitec

Hansgrohe

Sunlot Group

Hindware

CERA Sanitaryware

Major applications as follows:

Household

Commercial

Major Type as follows:

Faucets

Shower Heads

Valves and Pipe Fittings

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

 

 

 

Table of Content

 

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Plumbing Fitting Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Plumbing Fitting Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Plumbing Fitting Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Plumbing Fitting Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

 

 

 

 

 

…continued

 

