This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
Global Natural Gas Commercial Vehicles Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges Forecast 2021 – 2023
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Natural Gas Commercial Vehicles , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Natural Gas Commercial Vehicles market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Compressed Natural Gas
Liquefied Natural Gas
By End-User / Application
Medium Duty Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicles
By Company
Volvo
Daimler
CNH Industrial
Dongfeng Motor
Landi Renzo
Beiqi Foton Motor
MAN Truck & Bus
General Motors
Ford Motor
Westport Innovations
Clean Energy Fuels
Clean Air Power
Agility Fuel Systems
Table of Contents
….continued
