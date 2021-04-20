Construction Glass Market: Size, Worth, Growth Outlook, Key Restraints, Future Analysis Report to 2020-2027

Global Construction Glass Market

Global Construction Glass Market was valued at USD 101.4 billion in 2018 which is expected to reach USD 175.47 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 6.5%.

Construction glass is widely used construction material owing to its broad spectrum of properties. It is typically translucent glazing material used for external walls and windows. Construction glass has various features such as electric resistance, flexible in molding, chemical resistance, and unaffected to climatic changes.

Increase in demand for better and economical raw materials from construction industry is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global construction glass market. Furthermore, glass is the best alternative for most universal materials like brick, wood & polycarbonate will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, rise in adoption of natural light in the construction industry will fuel the market growth.

Market Restraints

However, high cost of construction glass is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global construction glass market growth. Also, economic downturn faced by major regions will affect the market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Construction Glass Market is segmented into type such as Low-E-Glass (Hard Coal Low-E Glass, and Soft Coal Low-E),and Special Glass, by manufacturing process such as Float Process, and Rolled/Sheet Process, by chemical composition such as Potash-Lime-Glass, Potash-Lead- Glass, and Soda Lime Glass. Further, market is segmented into application such as Residential, Commercial, and Others.

Also, Global Construction Glass Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Nippon Sheet Glass, PPG Industries, Saint-Gobain, Schott AG, Sisecam Group, Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd , Guardian Industries, Central Glass Co. Ltd, Asahi Glass, and Others

