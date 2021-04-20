Global Household Awnings Market Survey Report 2021, Forecast to 2026

Description:

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Household Awnings market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and Household Awnings Market Share Analysis

Household Awnings competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Household Awnings sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Household Awnings sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Household Awnings are:

SunSetter Products

Eide Industries

Awning Company of America

SUNAIR Awnings

KE Durasol

Advanced Design Awning & Sign

Marygrove Awnings

NuImage Awnings

Carroll Awning

Aristocrat

AvalaTec Awning

Awnings&Canopies

Sugar House Awning

The Awning Factory

Thompson

A&A International

Among other players domestic and global, Household Awnings market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Household Awnings product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Household Awnings, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Household Awnings in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Household Awnings competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Household Awnings breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Household Awnings market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Household Awnings sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Household Awnings Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Household Awnings Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Luxury Type

1.2.3 Normal Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Household Awnings Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Balcony

1.3.3 Roof

1.3.4 Window

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Overview of Global Household Awnings Market

1.4.1 Global Household Awnings Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 SunSetter Products

2.1.1 SunSetter Products Details

2.1.2 SunSetter Products Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 SunSetter Products SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 SunSetter Products Product and Services

2.1.5 SunSetter Products Household Awnings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Eide Industries

2.2.1 Eide Industries Details

2.2.2 Eide Industries Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Eide Industries SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Eide Industries Product and Services

2.2.5 Eide Industries Household Awnings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Awning Company of America

2.3.1 Awning Company of America Details

2.3.2 Awning Company of America Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Awning Company of America SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Awning Company of America Product and Services

2.3.5 Awning Company of America Household Awnings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 SUNAIR Awnings

2.4.1 SUNAIR Awnings Details

2.4.2 SUNAIR Awnings Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 SUNAIR Awnings SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 SUNAIR Awnings Product and Services

2.4.5 SUNAIR Awnings Household Awnings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 KE Durasol

2.5.1 KE Durasol Details

2.5.2 KE Durasol Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 KE Durasol SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 KE Durasol Product and Services

2.5.5 KE Durasol Household Awnings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Advanced Design Awning & Sign

2.6.1 Advanced Design Awning & Sign Details

2.6.2 Advanced Design Awning & Sign Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Advanced Design Awning & Sign SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Advanced Design Awning & Sign Product and Services

2.6.5 Advanced Design Awning & Sign Household Awnings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Marygrove Awnings

2.7.1 Marygrove Awnings Details

2.7.2 Marygrove Awnings Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Marygrove Awnings SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Marygrove Awnings Product and Services

2.7.5 Marygrove Awnings Household Awnings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 NuImage Awnings

2.8.1 NuImage Awnings Details

2.8.2 NuImage Awnings Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 NuImage Awnings SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 NuImage Awnings Product and Services

2.8.5 NuImage Awnings Household Awnings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Carroll Awning

2.9.1 Carroll Awning Details

2.9.2 Carroll Awning Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Carroll Awning SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Carroll Awning Product and Services

2.9.5 Carroll Awning Household Awnings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Aristocrat

2.10.1 Aristocrat Details

2.10.2 Aristocrat Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Aristocrat SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Aristocrat Product and Services

2.10.5 Aristocrat Household Awnings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 AvalaTec Awning

2.11.1 AvalaTec Awning Details

2.11.2 AvalaTec Awning Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 AvalaTec Awning SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 AvalaTec Awning Product and Services

2.11.5 AvalaTec Awning Household Awnings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Awnings&Canopies

2.12.1 Awnings&Canopies Details

2.12.2 Awnings&Canopies Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 Awnings&Canopies SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 Awnings&Canopies Product and Services

2.12.5 Awnings&Canopies Household Awnings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Sugar House Awning

2.13.1 Sugar House Awning Details

2.13.2 Sugar House Awning Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.13.3 Sugar House Awning SWOT Analysis

2.13.4 Sugar House Awning Product and Services

2.13.5 Sugar House Awning Household Awnings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 The Awning Factory

2.14.1 The Awning Factory Details

2.14.2 The Awning Factory Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.14.3 The Awning Factory SWOT Analysis

2.14.4 The Awning Factory Product and Services

2.14.5 The Awning Factory Household Awnings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Thompson

2.15.1 Thompson Details

2.15.2 Thompson Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.15.3 Thompson SWOT Analysis

2.15.4 Thompson Product and Services

2.15.5 Thompson Household Awnings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 A&A International

2.16.1 A&A International Details

2.16.2 A&A International Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.16.3 A&A International SWOT Analysis

2.16.4 A&A International Product and Services

2.16.5 A&A International Household Awnings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Household Awnings Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Household Awnings Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Household Awnings Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Household Awnings Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Household Awnings Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Household Awnings Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Household Awnings Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Household Awnings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Household Awnings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Household Awnings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Household Awnings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Household Awnings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Household Awnings Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Household Awnings Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Household Awnings Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Household Awnings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Household Awnings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Household Awnings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Household Awnings Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Household Awnings Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Household Awnings Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Household Awnings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Household Awnings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Household Awnings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Household Awnings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Household Awnings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Household Awnings Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Household Awnings Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Household Awnings Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Household Awnings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Household Awnings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Household Awnings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Household Awnings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Household Awnings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Household Awnings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Household Awnings Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Household Awnings Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Household Awnings Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Household Awnings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Household Awnings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Household Awnings Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Household Awnings Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Household Awnings Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Household Awnings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Household Awnings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Household Awnings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Household Awnings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Household Awnings Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Household Awnings Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Household Awnings Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Household Awnings Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Household Awnings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Household Awnings Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Household Awnings Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Household Awnings Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Household Awnings Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Household Awnings Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Household Awnings Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Household Awnings Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Household Awnings Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Household Awnings Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Household Awnings Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Household Awnings Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Household Awnings Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Household Awnings Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Household Awnings Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Household Awnings Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

List of Tables

Table 1. Global Household Awnings Revenue (USD Million) by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 2. Breakdown of Household Awnings by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

Table 3. Global Household Awnings Revenue (USD Million) by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4. Market Opportunities in Next Few Years

Table 5. Market Risks Analysis

Table 6. Market Drivers

Table 7. SunSetter Products Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 8. SunSetter Products Household Awnings Major Business

Table 9. SunSetter Products Household Awnings Total Revenue (USD Million) (2018-2019)

Table 10. SunSetter Products SWOT Analysis

Table 11. SunSetter Products Household Awnings Product and Services

Table 12. SunSetter Products Household Awnings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 13. Eide Industries Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 14. Eide Industries Household Awnings Major Business

Table 15. Eide Industries Household Awnings Total Revenue (USD Million) (2018-2019)

Table 16. Eide Industries SWOT Analysis

Table 17. Eide Industries Household Awnings Product and Services

Table 18. Eide Industries Household Awnings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 19. Awning Company of America Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 20. Awning Company of America Household Awnings Major Business

Table 21. Awning Company of America Household Awnings Total Revenue (USD Million) (2018-2019)

Table 22. Awning Company of America SWOT Analysis

Table 23. Awning Company of America Household Awnings Product and Services

Table 24. Awning Company of America Household Awnings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 25. SUNAIR Awnings Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 26. SUNAIR Awnings Household Awnings Major Business

Table 27. SUNAIR Awnings Household Awnings Total Revenue (USD Million) (2018-2019)

Table 28. SUNAIR Awnings SWOT Analysis

Table 29. SUNAIR Awnings Household Awnings Product and Services

Table 30. SUNAIR Awnings Household Awnings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 31. KE Durasol Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 32. KE Durasol Household Awnings Major Business

Table 33. KE Durasol Household Awnings Total Revenue (USD Million) (2018-2019)

Table 34. KE Durasol SWOT Analysis

Table 35. KE Durasol Household Awnings Product and Services

Table 36. KE Durasol Household Awnings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 37. Advanced Design Awning & Sign Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 38. Advanced Design Awning & Sign Household Awnings Major Business

Table 39. Advanced Design Awning & Sign Household Awnings Total Revenue (USD Million) (2018-2019)

Table 40. Advanced Design Awning & Sign SWOT Analysis

Table 41. Advanced Design Awning & Sign Household Awnings Product and Services

Table 42. Advanced Design Awning & Sign Household Awnings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 43. Marygrove Awnings Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 44. Marygrove Awnings Household Awnings Major Business

Table 45. Marygrove Awnings Household Awnings Total Revenue (USD Million) (2018-2019)

Table 46. Marygrove Awnings SWOT Analysis

Table 47. Marygrove Awnings Household Awnings Product and Services

Table 48. Marygrove Awnings Household Awnings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 49. NuImage Awnings Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 50. NuImage Awnings Household Awnings Major Business

Table 51. NuImage Awnings Household Awnings Total Revenue (USD Million) (2018-2019)

Table 52. NuImage Awnings SWOT Analysis

Table 53. NuImage Awnings Household Awnings Product and Services

Table 54. NuImage Awnings Household Awnings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 55. Carroll Awning Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 56. Carroll Awning Household Awnings Major Business

Table 57. Carroll Awning Household Awnings Total Revenue (USD Million) (2018-2019)

Table 58. Carroll Awning SWOT Analysis

Table 59. Carroll Awning Household Awnings Product and Services

Table 60. Carroll Awning Household Awnings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 61. Aristocrat Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 62. Aristocrat Household Awnings Major Business

Table 63. Aristocrat Household Awnings Total Revenue (USD Million) (2018-2019)

Table 64. Aristocrat SWOT Analysis

Table 65. Aristocrat Household Awnings Product and Services

Table 66. Aristocrat Household Awnings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 67. AvalaTec Awning Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 68. AvalaTec Awning Household Awnings Major Business

Table 69. AvalaTec Awning Household Awnings Total Revenue (USD Million) (2018-2019)

Table 70. AvalaTec Awning SWOT Analysis

Table 71. AvalaTec Awning Household Awnings Product and Services

Table 72. AvalaTec Awning Household Awnings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 73. Awnings&Canopies Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 74. Awnings&Canopies Household Awnings Major Business

Table 75. Awnings&Canopies Household Awnings Total Revenue (USD Million) (2018-2019)

Table 76. Awnings&Canopies SWOT Analysis

Table 77. Awnings&Canopies Household Awnings Product and Services

Table 78. Awnings&Canopies Household Awnings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 79. Sugar House Awning Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 80. Sugar House Awning Household Awnings Major Business

Table 81. Sugar House Awning Household Awnings Total Revenue (USD Million) (2018-2019)

Table 82. Sugar House Awning SWOT Analysis

Table 83. Sugar House Awning Household Awnings Product and Services

Table 84. Sugar House Awning Household Awnings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 85. The Awning Factory Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 86. The Awning Factory Household Awnings Major Business

Table 87. The Awning Factory Household Awnings Total Revenue (USD Million) (2018-2019)

Table 88. The Awning Factory SWOT Analysis

Table 89. The Awning Factory Household Awnings Product and Services

Table 90. The Awning Factory Household Awnings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 91. Thompson Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 92. Thompson Household Awnings Major Business

Table 93. Thompson Household Awnings Total Revenue (USD Million) (2018-2019)

Table 94. Thompson SWOT Analysis

Table 95. Thompson Household Awnings Product and Services

Table 96. Thompson Household Awnings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 97. A&A International Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 98. A&A International Household Awnings Major Business

Table 99. A&A International Household Awnings Total Revenue (USD Million) (2018-2019)

Table 100. A&A International SWOT Analysis

Table 101. A&A International Household Awnings Product and Services

Table 102. A&A International Household Awnings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 103. Global Household Awnings Sales by Manufacturer (2018-2019) (K Units)

Table 104. Global Household Awnings Revenue by Manufacturer (2018-2019) (USD Million)

Table 105. Global Household Awnings Sales by Regions (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 106. Global Household Awnings Sales Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table 107. Global Household Awnings Revenue by Regions (2015-2020) (USD Million)

Table 108. North America Household Awnings Sales by Countries (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 109. North America Household Awnings Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 110. North America Household Awnings Revenue by Countries (2015-2020) (USD Million)

Table 111. North America Household Awnings Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 112. Europe Household Awnings Sales by Countries (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 113. Europe Household Awnings Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 114. Europe Household Awnings Revenue by Countries (2015-2020) (USD Million)

Table 115. Asia-Pacific Household Awnings Sales by Regions (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 116. Asia-Pacific Household Awnings Sales Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table 117. Asia-Pacific Household Awnings Revenue by Regions (2015-2020) (USD Million)

Table 118. South America Household Awnings Sales by Countries (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 119. South America Household Awnings Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 120. South America Household Awnings Revenue by Countries (2015-2020) (USD Million)

Table 121. South America Household Awnings Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 122. Middle East & Africa Household Awnings Sales by Countries (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 123. Middle East & Africa Household Awnings Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 124. Middle East & Africa Household Awnings Revenue by Countries (2015-2020) (USD Million)

Table 125. Middle East & Africa Household Awnings Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 126. Global Household Awnings Sales by Type (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 127. Global Household Awnings Sales Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 128. Global Household Awnings Revenue by Type (2015-2020) (USD Million)

Table 129. Global Household Awnings Revenue Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 130. Global Household Awnings Sales by Application (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 131. Global Household Awnings Sales Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 132. Global Household Awnings Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2025) (K Units)

Table 133. Global Household Awnings Market Share Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

Table 134. Global Household Awnings Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025) (K Units)

Table 135. Global Household Awnings Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

Table 136. Global Household Awnings Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

Table 137. Global Household Awnings Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

Table 138. Direct Channel Pros & Cons

Table 139. Indirect Channel Pros & Cons

Table 140. Distributors/Traders/ Dealers List

List of Figures

Figure 1. Household Awnings Picture

Figure 2. Global Sales Market Share of Household Awnings by Type in 2019

Figure 3. Luxury Type Picture

Figure 4. Normal Type Picture

Figure 5. Household Awnings Sales Market Share by Application in 2018

Figure 6. Balcony Picture

Figure 7. Roof Picture

Figure 8. Window Picture

Figure 9. Other Picture

Figure 10. Global Household Awnings Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025) (USD Million)

Figure 11. United States Household Awnings Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 12. Canada Household Awnings Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 13. Mexico Household Awnings Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 14. Germany Household Awnings Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 15. France Household Awnings Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 16. UK Household Awnings Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 17. Russia Household Awnings Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 18. Italy Household Awnings Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 19. China Household Awnings Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 20. Japan Household Awnings Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 21. Korea Household Awnings Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 22. India Household Awnings Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 23. Southeast Asia Household Awnings Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 24. Australia Household Awnings Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025) (USD Million)

Figure 25. Brazil Household Awnings Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 26. Egypt Household Awnings Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 27. Saudi Arabia Household Awnings Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 28. South Africa Household Awnings Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 29. Turkey Household Awnings Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 30. Global Household Awnings Sales Market Share by Manufacturer in 2019

Figure 31. Global Household Awnings Revenue Market Share by Manufacturer in 2019

Figure 32. Top 3 Household Awnings Manufacturer (Revenue) Market Share in 2019

Figure 33. Top 6 Household Awnings Manufacturer (Revenue) Market Share in 2019

Figure 34. Key Manufacturer Market Share Trend

Figure 35. Global Household Awnings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (K Units)

Figure 36. Global Household Awnings Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (USD Million)

Figure 37. Global Household Awnings Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Figure 38. Global Household Awnings Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2018

Figure 39. North America Household Awnings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure 40. Europe Household Awnings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure 41. Asia-Pacific Household Awnings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure 42. South America Household Awnings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure 43. Middle East & Africa Household Awnings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure 44. North America Household Awnings Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (USD Million)

Figure 45. North America Household Awnings Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure 46. North America Household Awnings Sales Market Share by Countries in 2018

Figure 47. North America Household Awnings Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020) (USD Million)

Figure 48. North America Household Awnings Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2018

Figure 49. United States Household Awnings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (K Units)

Figure 50. Canada Household Awnings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (K Units)

Figure 51. Mexico Household Awnings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (K Units)

Figure 52. Europe Household Awnings Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (USD Million)

Figure 53. Europe Household Awnings Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure 54. Europe Household Awnings Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 55. Germany Household Awnings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (K Units)

Figure 56. UK Household Awnings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (K Units)

Figure 57. France Household Awnings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (K Units)

Figure 58. Russia Household Awnings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (K Units)

Figure 59. Italy Household Awnings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (K Units)

Figure 60. Asia-Pacific Household Awnings Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (USD Million)

Figure 61. Asia-Pacific Household Awnings Sales Market Share by Regions 2019

Figure 62. Asia-Pacific Household Awnings Revenue Market Share by Regions 2019

Figure 63. China Household Awnings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (K Units)

Figure 64. Japan Household Awnings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (K Units)

Figure 65. Korea Household Awnings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (K Units)

Figure 66. India Household Awnings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (K Units)

Figure 67. Southeast Asia Household Awnings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (K Units)

Figure 68. South America Household Awnings Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (USD Million)

Figure 69. South America Household Awnings Sales Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 70. South America Household Awnings Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 71. Brazil Household Awnings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (K Units)

Figure 72. Argentina Household Awnings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (K Units)

Figure 73. Middle East and Africa Household Awnings Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (USD Million)

Figure 74. Middle East and Africa Household Awnings Sales Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 75. Middle East and Africa Household Awnings Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure 76. Middle East and Africa Household Awnings Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 77. Saudi Arabia Household Awnings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (K Units)

Figure 78. Egypt Household Awnings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (K Units)

Figure 79. Turkey Household Awnings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (K Units)

Figure 80. South Africa Household Awnings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (K Units)

Figure 81. Global Household Awnings Sales and Growth Rate (2021-2025) (K Units)

Figure 82. Global Household Awnings Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025) (USD Million)

Figure 83. North America Sales Household Awnings Market Forecast (2021-2025) (K Units)

Figure 84. Europe Sales Household Awnings Market Forecast (2021-2025) (K Units)

Figure 85. Asia-Pacific Sales Household Awnings Market Forecast (2021-2025) (K Units)

Figure 86. South America Sales Household Awnings Market Forecast (2021-2025) (K Units)

Figure 87. Middle East & Africa Sales Household Awnings Market Forecast (2021-2025) (K Units)

Figure 88. Sales Channel: Direct Channel vs Indirect Channel

…….Continued

