Global Polyarylamide (PARA) Market Data Survey Report 2015-2025 Market in BRAZIL Survey Report 2021, Forecast to 2026

Summary

The global Polyarylamide (PARA) market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

3M Company(United States)

Arkema Group(France)

Asahi Glass Co Ltd(Japan)

BASF SE(Germany)

Celanese Corporation(United States)

Daikin Industries Ltd(Japan)

DIC Corporation(Japan)

Dongyue Group Limited(China)

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company(United States)

EMS-Chemie Holding AG(Switzerland)

Evonik Industries AG(Germany)

Fortron Industries LLC(United States)

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited(India)

Halopolymer OJSC(Russia)

Honeywell International Inc.(United States)

Jiangsu Meilan Chemical Co Ltd(China)

Kuraray Co., Ltd.(Japan)

Kureha Corporation(Japan)

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.(Japan)

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.(Japan)

Polyplastics Co., Ltd.(Japan)

Royal DSM N.V.(The Netherlands)

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation(SABIC)(Saudi Arabia)

Shanghai 3F New Material Co Ltd(China)

SK Chemicals Co Ltd(INITZ)(South Korea)

Solvay SA(Belgium)

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited(Japan)

The Chemours Company(United States)

Toray Industries, Inc.(Japan)

UBE Industries, Ltd.(Japan)

Major applications as follows:

Textil

Chemical

Consummer Goods

Others

Major Type as follows:

Poly-m-phenylene Isophthalamide

Poly-p-benzamide

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Polyarylamide (PARA) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Polyarylamide (PARA) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Polyarylamide (PARA) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Polyarylamide (PARA) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 3M Company(United States)

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of 3M Company(United States)

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of 3M Company(United States)

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Arkema Group(France)

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Arkema Group(France)

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Arkema Group(France)

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 Asahi Glass Co Ltd(Japan)

3.3.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Asahi Glass Co Ltd(Japan)

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Asahi Glass Co Ltd(Japan)

3.3.4 Recent Development

3.4 BASF SE(Germany)

3.4.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of BASF SE(Germany)

3.4.2 Product & Services

3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of BASF SE(Germany)

3.4.4 Recent Development

3.5 Celanese Corporation(United States)

3.5.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Celanese Corporation(United States)

3.5.2 Product & Services

3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Celanese Corporation(United States)

3.5.4 Recent Development

3.6 Daikin Industries Ltd(Japan)

3.6.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Daikin Industries Ltd(Japan)

3.6.2 Product & Services

3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Daikin Industries Ltd(Japan)

3.6.4 Recent Development

3.7 DIC Corporation(Japan)

3.7.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of DIC Corporation(Japan)

3.7.2 Product & Services

3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of DIC Corporation(Japan)

3.7.4 Recent Development

3.8 Dongyue Group Limited(China)

3.8.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Dongyue Group Limited(China)

3.8.2 Product & Services

3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Dongyue Group Limited(China)

3.8.4 Recent Development

3.9 E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company(United States)

3.9.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company(United States)

3.9.2 Product & Services

3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company(United States)

3.9.4 Recent Development

3.10 EMS-Chemie Holding AG(Switzerland)

3.10.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of EMS-Chemie Holding AG(Switzerland)

3.10.2 Product & Services

3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of EMS-Chemie Holding AG(Switzerland)

3.10.4 Recent Development

3.11 Evonik Industries AG(Germany)

3.11.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Evonik Industries AG(Germany)

3.11.2 Product & Services

3.11.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Evonik Industries AG(Germany)

3.11.4 Recent Development

3.12 Fortron Industries LLC(United States)

3.12.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Fortron Industries LLC(United States)

3.12.2 Product & Services

3.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Fortron Industries LLC(United States)

3.12.4 Recent Development

3.13 Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited(India)

3.13.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited(India)

3.13.2 Product & Services

3.13.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited(India)

3.13.4 Recent Development

3.14 Halopolymer OJSC(Russia)

3.14.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Halopolymer OJSC(Russia)

3.14.2 Product & Services

3.14.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Halopolymer OJSC(Russia)

3.14.4 Recent Development

3.15 Honeywell International Inc.(United States)

3.15.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Honeywell International Inc.(United States)

3.15.2 Product & Services

3.15.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Honeywell International Inc.(United States)

3.15.4 Recent Development

3.16 Jiangsu Meilan Chemical Co Ltd(China)

3.16.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Jiangsu Meilan Chemical Co Ltd(China)

3.16.2 Product & Services

3.16.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Jiangsu Meilan Chemical Co Ltd(China)

3.16.4 Recent Development

3.17 Kuraray Co., Ltd.(Japan)

3.17.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Kuraray Co., Ltd.(Japan)

3.17.2 Product & Services

3.17.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Kuraray Co., Ltd.(Japan)

3.17.4 Recent Development

3.18 Kureha Corporation(Japan)

3.18.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Kureha Corporation(Japan)

3.18.2 Product & Services

3.18.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Kureha Corporation(Japan)

3.18.4 Recent Development

3.19 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.(Japan)

3.19.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.(Japan)

3.19.2 Product & Services

3.19.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.(Japan)

3.19.4 Recent Development

3.20 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.(Japan)

3.20.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.(Japan)

3.20.2 Product & Services

3.20.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.(Japan)

3.20.4 Recent Development

3.21 Polyplastics Co., Ltd.(Japan)

3.21.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Polyplastics Co., Ltd.(Japan)

3.21.2 Product & Services

3.21.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Polyplastics Co., Ltd.(Japan)

3.21.4 Recent Development

3.22 Royal DSM N.V.(The Netherlands)

3.22.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Royal DSM N.V.(The Netherlands)

3.22.2 Product & Services

3.22.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Royal DSM N.V.(The Netherlands)

3.22.4 Recent Development

3.23 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation(SABIC)(Saudi Arabia)

3.23.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Saudi Basic Industries Corporation(SABIC)(Saudi Arabia)

3.23.2 Product & Services

3.23.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Saudi Basic Industries Corporation(SABIC)(Saudi Arabia)

3.23.4 Recent Development

3.24 Shanghai 3F New Material Co Ltd(China)

3.24.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Shanghai 3F New Material Co Ltd(China)

3.24.2 Product & Services

3.24.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Shanghai 3F New Material Co Ltd(China)

3.24.4 Recent Development

3.25 SK Chemicals Co Ltd(INITZ)(South Korea)

3.25.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of SK Chemicals Co Ltd(INITZ)(South Korea)

3.25.2 Product & Services

3.25.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of SK Chemicals Co Ltd(INITZ)(South Korea)

3.25.4 Recent Development

3.26 Solvay SA(Belgium)

3.26.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Solvay SA(Belgium)

3.26.2 Product & Services

3.26.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Solvay SA(Belgium)

3.26.4 Recent Development

3.27 Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited(Japan)

3.27.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited(Japan)

3.27.2 Product & Services

3.27.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited(Japan)

3.27.4 Recent Development

3.28 The Chemours Company(United States)

3.28.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of The Chemours Company(United States)

3.28.2 Product & Services

3.28.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of The Chemours Company(United States)

3.28.4 Recent Development

3.29 Toray Industries, Inc.(Japan)

3.29.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Toray Industries, Inc.(Japan)

3.29.2 Product & Services

3.29.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Toray Industries, Inc.(Japan)

3.30 UBE Industries, Ltd.(Japan)

3.30.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of UBE Industries, Ltd.(Japan)

3.30.2 Product & Services

3.30.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of UBE Industries, Ltd.(Japan)

4 Major End-Use

4.1 Textil

4.1.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Textil

4.1.2 Textil Market Size and Forecast

Fig Textil Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Textil Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Textil Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Textil Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.2 Chemical

4.2.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Chemical

4.2.2 Chemical Market Size and Forecast

Fig Chemical Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Chemical Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Chemical Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Chemical Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.3 Consummer Goods

4.3.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Consummer Goods

4.3.2 Consummer Goods Market Size and Forecast

Fig Consummer Goods Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Consummer Goods Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Consummer Goods Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Consummer Goods Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.4 Others

4.4.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Others

4.4.2 Others Market Size and Forecast

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5 Market by Type

5.1 Poly-m-phenylene Isophthalamide

5.1.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Poly-m-phenylene Isophthalamide

5.1.2 Poly-m-phenylene Isophthalamide Market Size and Forecast

Fig Poly-m-phenylene Isophthalamide Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Poly-m-phenylene Isophthalamide Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Poly-m-phenylene Isophthalamide Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Poly-m-phenylene Isophthalamide Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5.2 Poly-p-benzamide

5.2.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Poly-p-benzamide

5.2.2 Poly-p-benzamide Market Size and Forecast

Fig Poly-p-benzamide Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Poly-p-benzamide Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Poly-p-benzamide Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Poly-p-benzamide Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

6 Price Overview

6.1 Price by Manufacturers

Tab Different Products Prices List of Major Manufacturers

6.2 Price by End-Use

Tab Different Products Prices List of End-Use

6.3 Price by Type

Tab Different Products Prices List of Produt Type

7 ConclusionList of Table

