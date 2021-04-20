Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Summary

The global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR % 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

DuPont

Mosaic Company

Potash

Mitsui Chemicals

URALCHEM

J.B. Chemical

Hubei Liushugou Group

K-Technologies

Sichuan Chuanxi Xingda Chemical

Hubei Xingfa Chemicals

Wanhua Agro-chem

Shifang Juyuan Chemical

Shaoxing Marina Biotechnology (Yamei)

Pacific Chemicals

Major applications as follows:

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Health & Personal Care

Agriculture/Animal Feed/Poultry

Others

Major Type as follows:

Food Grade

Pharma Grade

Fertilizer Grade

Industrial Grade

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 DuPont

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of DuPont

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of DuPont

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Mosaic Company

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Mosaic Company

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Mosaic Company

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 Potash

3.3.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Potash

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Potash

3.3.4 Recent Development

3.4 Mitsui Chemicals

3.4.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Mitsui Chemicals

3.4.2 Product & Services

3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Mitsui Chemicals

3.4.4 Recent Development

3.5 URALCHEM

3.5.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of URALCHEM

3.5.2 Product & Services

3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of URALCHEM

3.5.4 Recent Development

3.6 J.B. Chemical

3.6.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of J.B. Chemical

3.6.2 Product & Services

3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of J.B. Chemical

3.6.4 Recent Development

3.7 Hubei Liushugou Group

3.7.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Hubei Liushugou Group

3.7.2 Product & Services

3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Hubei Liushugou Group

3.7.4 Recent Development

3.8 K-Technologies

3.8.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of K-Technologies

3.8.2 Product & Services

3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of K-Technologies

3.8.4 Recent Development

3.9 Sichuan Chuanxi Xingda Chemical

3.9.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Sichuan Chuanxi Xingda Chemical

3.9.2 Product & Services

3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Sichuan Chuanxi Xingda Chemical

3.9.4 Recent Development

3.10 Hubei Xingfa Chemicals

3.10.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Hubei Xingfa Chemicals

3.10.2 Product & Services

3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Hubei Xingfa Chemicals

3.10.4 Recent Development

3.11 Wanhua Agro-chem

3.11.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Wanhua Agro-chem

3.11.2 Product & Services

3.11.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Wanhua Agro-chem

3.11.4 Recent Development

3.12 Shifang Juyuan Chemical

3.12.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Shifang Juyuan Chemical

3.12.2 Product & Services

3.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Shifang Juyuan Chemical

3.12.4 Recent Development

3.13 Shaoxing Marina Biotechnology (Yamei)

3.13.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Shaoxing Marina Biotechnology (Yamei)

3.13.2 Product & Services

3.13.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Shaoxing Marina Biotechnology (Yamei)

3.14 Pacific Chemicals

3.14.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Pacific Chemicals

3.14.2 Product & Services

3.14.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Pacific Chemicals

…continued

