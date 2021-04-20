Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4946746-global-plumb-plumbing-pipe-market-data-survey-report-2015-2025
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (US)
Polypipe Plc (UK)
Amanco (Brazil)
National Pipe and Plastics, Inc. (US)
ALSO READ : https://industryresearch372573912.wordpress.com/2021/03/30/bidets-market-overview-growth-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2026/
Wavin N.V. (The Netherlands)
China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. (China)
Egeplast A. S (Turkey)
Finolex Industries Ltd (India)
Foshan Rifeng Enterprise Co Ltd (China)
Future Pipe Industries (UAE)
ALSO READ : https://mrfre25.medium.com/global-aluminum-foil-packaging-market-2021-global-projection-developments-status-analysis-d004548d9b04
IPEX Inc (Canada)
Shin-Etsu Polymer Co Ltd (Japan)
Tigre SA (Brazil)
JM Eagle Company, Inc. (US)
Major applications as follows:
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Major Type as follows:
Copper
SS
GI
CPVC
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Plumb- Plumbing Pipe Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Plumb- Plumbing Pipe Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Plumb- Plumbing Pipe Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Plumb- Plumbing Pipe Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
…continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105
https://bisouv.com/