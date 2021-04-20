Global Molybdenum Trioxide Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Summary

The global Molybdenum Trioxide market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR % 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Molibdenos y Metales S.A.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Rio Tinto Kennecott

Codelco

Thompson Creek Metals Company

SeAH M&S

Grupo Mexico

Jinduicheng Molybdenum Group

China Molybdenum

Jinzhou New China Dragon Moly

Linghai Hengtai Molybdenum

Kaiyuan Bairong Ferroalloy

Anqing Yuetong Molybdenum

Sichuan S.Y Moly Technology

Luanchuan Longyu

Major applications as follows:

Metallurgy Industry

Alloy Metals Industry

Chemical Industry

Others

Major Type as follows:

Technical Molybdenum Trioxide

High Pure Molybdenum Trioxide

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Molybdenum Trioxide Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Molybdenum Trioxide Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Molybdenum Trioxide Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Molybdenum Trioxide Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Molibdenos y Metales S.A.

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Molibdenos y Metales S.A.

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Molibdenos y Metales S.A.

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 Rio Tinto Kennecott

3.3.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Rio Tinto Kennecott

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Rio Tinto Kennecott

3.3.4 Recent Development

3.4 Codelco

3.4.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Codelco

3.4.2 Product & Services

3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Codelco

3.4.4 Recent Development

3.5 Thompson Creek Metals Company

3.5.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Thompson Creek Metals Company

3.5.2 Product & Services

3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Thompson Creek Metals Company

3.5.4 Recent Development

3.6 SeAH M&S

3.6.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of SeAH M&S

3.6.2 Product & Services

3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of SeAH M&S

3.6.4 Recent Development

3.7 Grupo Mexico

3.7.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Grupo Mexico

3.7.2 Product & Services

3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Grupo Mexico

3.7.4 Recent Development

3.8 Jinduicheng Molybdenum Group

3.8.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Jinduicheng Molybdenum Group

3.8.2 Product & Services

3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Jinduicheng Molybdenum Group

3.8.4 Recent Development

3.9 China Molybdenum

3.9.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of China Molybdenum

3.9.2 Product & Services

3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of China Molybdenum

3.9.4 Recent Development

3.10 Jinzhou New China Dragon Moly

3.10.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Jinzhou New China Dragon Moly

3.10.2 Product & Services

3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Jinzhou New China Dragon Moly

3.10.4 Recent Development

3.11 Linghai Hengtai Molybdenum

3.11.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Linghai Hengtai Molybdenum

3.11.2 Product & Services

3.11.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Linghai Hengtai Molybdenum

3.11.4 Recent Development

3.12 Kaiyuan Bairong Ferroalloy

3.12.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Kaiyuan Bairong Ferroalloy

3.12.2 Product & Services

3.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Kaiyuan Bairong Ferroalloy

3.12.4 Recent Development

3.13 Anqing Yuetong Molybdenum

3.13.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Anqing Yuetong Molybdenum

3.13.2 Product & Services

3.13.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Anqing Yuetong Molybdenum

3.13.4 Recent Development

3.14 Sichuan S.Y Moly Technology

3.14.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Sichuan S.Y Moly Technology

3.14.2 Product & Services

3.14.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Sichuan S.Y Moly Technology

3.15 Luanchuan Longyu

3.15.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Luanchuan Longyu

3.15.2 Product & Services

3.15.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Luanchuan Longyu

…continued

