Global Truck-mounted Concrete Pump Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

A concrete pump is an important part of any construction project. It is used in transferring liquid concrete by pumping it to the construction site. There are mainly three types of concrete pumps: Boom or truck mounted pump; Trailer, line, or stationary pump; Specialized usage pump. Boom or Truck Mounted Pump definition: This type of pump is attached to a truck and uses a remote controlled articulating robotic arm, also known as boom, to place the concrete accurately at the construction site. It is also known as a truck mounted boom pump. Boom pumps are generally used in large construction projects because of its capability of pumping high volume of concrete in less time. It also saves substantial labor because of its multi-purpose robotic arm. Trailer, line or stationary pump: This type of pump is mounted on a trailer and requires steel or rubber hoses to be attached to the outlet of the machine. The hoses are generally manually attached and can also be joined to another extension hoses to reach the appropriate site where the concrete needs to be put. Trailer pumps concrete at a rate lower than that of boom pumps and therefore are used in applications that require smaller volume pumping such as swimming pools, sidewalks, and small homes concrete slabs. There are also skid mounted and rail mounted concrete pumps, but these are uncommon and only used on specialized jobsites such as mines and tunnels.
The global Truck-mounted Concrete Pump market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Junjin
Liebherr
Sermac
Kyokuto Kaihatsu Kogyo
SANY
Zoomlion
XCMG
LiuGong
Shantui
Co-nele
CAMC
Hongdashandong
Linuo
Fangyuan Group.
Major applications as follows:
Line pumps
Boom pumps
Others
Major Type as follows:
Short Boom (below 28m)
Middle Boom (28~47m)
Long boom (48~62m)
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Truck-mounted Concrete Pump Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Truck-mounted Concrete Pump Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Truck-mounted Concrete Pump Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Truck-mounted Concrete Pump Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 Junjin
3.1.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Junjin
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Junjin
3.1.4 Recent Development
3.2 Liebherr
3.2.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Liebherr
3.2.2 Product & Services
3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Liebherr
3.2.4 Recent Development
3.3 Sermac
3.3.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Sermac
3.3.2 Product & Services
3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Sermac
3.3.4 Recent Development
3.4 Kyokuto Kaihatsu Kogyo
3.4.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Kyokuto Kaihatsu Kogyo
3.4.2 Product & Services
3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Kyokuto Kaihatsu Kogyo
3.4.4 Recent Development
3.5 SANY
3.5.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of SANY
3.5.2 Product & Services
3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of SANY
3.5.4 Recent Development
3.6 Zoomlion
3.6.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Zoomlion
3.6.2 Product & Services
3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Zoomlion
3.6.4 Recent Development
3.7 XCMG
3.7.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of XCMG
3.7.2 Product & Services
3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of XCMG
3.7.4 Recent Development
3.8 LiuGong
3.8.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of LiuGong
3.8.2 Product & Services
3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of LiuGong
3.8.4 Recent Development
3.9 Shantui
3.9.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Shantui
3.9.2 Product & Services
3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Shantui….continued
