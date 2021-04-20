Global Wealth Management Platform Market 2020 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Market Overview

The global Wealth Management Platform market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 2424.3 million by 2025, from USD 1830.9 million in 2019.

The Wealth Management Platform market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Wealth Management Platform market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Wealth Management Platform market has been segmented into:

Human Advisory

Robo Advisory

Hybrid

By Application, Wealth Management Platform has been segmented into:

Reporting

Portfolio

Accounting

Trading Management

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Wealth Management Platform market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Wealth Management Platform markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Wealth Management Platform market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Wealth Management Platform market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and Wealth Management Platform Market Share Analysis

Wealth Management Platform competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Wealth Management Platform sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Wealth Management Platform sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Wealth Management Platform are:

SSandC (US)

Finantix (Italy)

Profile Software (UK)

Fiserv (US)

Temenos (Switzerland)

FIS (US)

Comarch (Poland)

InvestEdge (US)

Broadridge (US)

SEI Investments Company (US)

Objectway (Italy)

Dorsum (Hungary)

Table of Contents

1 Wealth Management Platform Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wealth Management Platform

1.2 Classification of Wealth Management Platform by Type

1.2.1 Global Wealth Management Platform Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Wealth Management Platform Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Human Advisory

1.2.4 Robo Advisory

1.2.5 Hybrid

1.3 Global Wealth Management Platform Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Wealth Management Platform Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Reporting

1.3.3 Portfolio

1.3.4 Accounting

1.3.5 Trading Management

1.4 Global Wealth Management Platform Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Wealth Management Platform Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Wealth Management Platform (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Wealth Management Platform Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Wealth Management Platform Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Wealth Management Platform Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Wealth Management Platform Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Wealth Management Platform Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 SSandC (US)

2.1.1 SSandC (US) Details

2.1.2 SSandC (US) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 SSandC (US) SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 SSandC (US) Product and Services

2.1.5 SSandC (US) Wealth Management Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Finantix (Italy)

2.2.1 Finantix (Italy) Details

2.2.2 Finantix (Italy) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Finantix (Italy) SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Finantix (Italy) Product and Services

2.2.5 Finantix (Italy) Wealth Management Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Profile Software (UK)

2.3.1 Profile Software (UK) Details

2.3.2 Profile Software (UK) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Profile Software (UK) SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Profile Software (UK) Product and Services

2.3.5 Profile Software (UK) Wealth Management Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Fiserv (US)

2.4.1 Fiserv (US) Details

2.4.2 Fiserv (US) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Fiserv (US) SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Fiserv (US) Product and Services

2.4.5 Fiserv (US) Wealth Management Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Temenos (Switzerland)

2.5.1 Temenos (Switzerland) Details

2.5.2 Temenos (Switzerland) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Temenos (Switzerland) SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Temenos (Switzerland) Product and Services

2.5.5 Temenos (Switzerland) Wealth Management Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 FIS (US)

2.6.1 FIS (US) Details

2.6.2 FIS (US) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 FIS (US) SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 FIS (US) Product and Services

2.6.5 FIS (US) Wealth Management Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Comarch (Poland)

2.7.1 Comarch (Poland) Details

2.7.2 Comarch (Poland) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Comarch (Poland) SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Comarch (Poland) Product and Services

2.7.5 Comarch (Poland) Wealth Management Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 InvestEdge (US)

2.8.1 InvestEdge (US) Details

2.8.2 InvestEdge (US) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 InvestEdge (US) SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 InvestEdge (US) Product and Services

2.8.5 InvestEdge (US) Wealth Management Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Broadridge (US)

2.9.1 Broadridge (US) Details

2.9.2 Broadridge (US) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Broadridge (US) SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Broadridge (US) Product and Services

2.9.5 Broadridge (US) Wealth Management Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 SEI Investments Company (US)

2.10.1 SEI Investments Company (US) Details

2.10.2 SEI Investments Company (US) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 SEI Investments Company (US) SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 SEI Investments Company (US) Product and Services

2.10.5 SEI Investments Company (US) Wealth Management Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Objectway (Italy)

2.11.1 Objectway (Italy) Details

2.11.2 Objectway (Italy) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 Objectway (Italy) SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 Objectway (Italy) Product and Services

2.11.5 Objectway (Italy) Wealth Management Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Dorsum (Hungary)

2.12.1 Dorsum (Hungary) Details

2.12.2 Dorsum (Hungary) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 Dorsum (Hungary) SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 Dorsum (Hungary) Product and Services

2.12.5 Dorsum (Hungary) Wealth Management Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Wealth Management Platform Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Wealth Management Platform Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Wealth Management Platform Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Wealth Management Platform Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Wealth Management Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Wealth Management Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Wealth Management Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Wealth Management Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa Wealth Management Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America Wealth Management Platform Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Wealth Management Platform Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 USA Wealth Management Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Wealth Management Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Wealth Management Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

