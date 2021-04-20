Global Molybdenum Oxide (CAS 1313-27-5) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Summary

Molybdenum trioxide (CAS 1313-27-5) is gray black powder. It is a chemicals compound derived from molybdenum, and used primarily in the steel industry for corrosion resistance, strengthening and heat resistance, molybdenum chemical industry.

The global Molybdenum Oxide (CAS 1313-27-5) market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR % 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Molibdenos y Metales S.A

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Codelco

Centerra Gold

Grupo Mexico

Rio Tinto Kennecott

SeAH M&S

Jinduicheng Molybdenum Group

China Molybdenum

Jinzhou New China Dragon Moly

Linghai Hengtai Molybdenum

Major applications as follows:

Metallurgy Industry

Alloy Metals Industry

Chemical Industry

Others

Major Type as follows:

Technical Molybdenum Oxide

High Pure Molybdenum Oxide

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Molybdenum Oxide (CAS 1313-27-5) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Molybdenum Oxide (CAS 1313-27-5) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Molybdenum Oxide (CAS 1313-27-5) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Molybdenum Oxide (CAS 1313-27-5) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Molibdenos y Metales S.A

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Molibdenos y Metales S.A

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Molibdenos y Metales S.A

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 Codelco

3.3.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Codelco

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Codelco

3.3.4 Recent Development

3.4 Centerra Gold

3.4.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Centerra Gold

3.4.2 Product & Services

3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Centerra Gold

3.4.4 Recent Development

3.5 Grupo Mexico

3.5.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Grupo Mexico

3.5.2 Product & Services

3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Grupo Mexico

3.5.4 Recent Development

3.6 Rio Tinto Kennecott

3.6.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Rio Tinto Kennecott

3.6.2 Product & Services

3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Rio Tinto Kennecott

3.6.4 Recent Development

3.7 SeAH M&S

3.7.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of SeAH M&S

3.7.2 Product & Services

3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of SeAH M&S

3.7.4 Recent Development

3.8 Jinduicheng Molybdenum Group

3.8.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Jinduicheng Molybdenum Group

3.8.2 Product & Services

3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Jinduicheng Molybdenum Group

3.8.4 Recent Development

3.9 China Molybdenum

3.9.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of China Molybdenum

3.9.2 Product & Services

3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of China Molybdenum

3.9.4 Recent Development

3.10 Jinzhou New China Dragon Moly

3.10.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Jinzhou New China Dragon Moly

3.10.2 Product & Services

3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Jinzhou New China Dragon Moly

3.11 Linghai Hengtai Molybdenum

3.11.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Linghai Hengtai Molybdenum

3.11.2 Product & Services

3.11.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Linghai Hengtai Molybdenum

…continued

