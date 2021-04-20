Spunbond Nonwoven Market : Industry Analysis, Size, Trends and Forecast 2021-2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has added a report on Spunbond Nonwoven Market that involves the analysis of the product demand and market on the basis of various factors and by using different analytical tools for the forecast period 2021-2025.

The Spunbond Nonwoven Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for commercial and personal electric vehicles around the globe is anticipated to drive the growth of the MARKET over the forecast period. According to the statistics by the International Environmental Agency (IEA), the global stock of electric passenger cars passed 5 million in the year 2018, which was an increase by 63% from the year 2017.

A report on Spunbond Nonwoven Market has recently been added into the market research report database of Kenneth Research, which provides a full assessment to its readers on the growth prospects of the market, along with the potential business opportunities in the industry. The study, which focuses on the latest trends, business dynamics, growth opportunities and drivers that are influencing the market growth, also includes the market size and the compounded average growth rate (CAGR) for the forecast period 2021 and 2025. The report on Spunbond Nonwoven Market also includes comprehensive analysis on both the macro- and micro-environmental factors that may influence the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, analytical tools such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis are used to calculate and compile the factors that are acting as the driving force for the growth of the market.

Global Spunbond Nonwoven Market was valued at USD 11.58 Billion in the year 2018. Global Spunbond Nonwoven Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2019 to reach USD 21.66 Billion by the year 2025. In the Global Spunbond Nonwoven Market, by region Asia Pacific region holds the highest Market share in 2018 and is also Market is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period owing to their Market demands. At the country level, China, Japan, South Korea, and India in Asia-Pacific are projected to grow strongly in the coming years due to growing demand.

The global Spunbond Nonwoven Market is segmented on the basis of function, by material type, by end users, and by region. By Function, the Market is segmented into Disposable and Non-disposable of which disposable segment holds the highest Market share in the coming years and is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of XX % in the forecasted period. On the basis of material type, Polypropylene Spunbond Nonwoven segment holds the highest Market share in 2018.

Major market players in Spunbond Nonwoven Market are Schouw & Co, Pegas Nonwovens SA, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Mogul, Kolon Industries Inc., Berry Plastics Group Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Johns Manville Corporation, Fitesa S.A., RadiciGroup SpA, Avgol Nonwovens, Kuraray Co. Ltd.

SWOT analysis of Spunbond Nonwoven Market

Strength:

Increasing preference over other fabrics due to the low cost and wide accessibility

Requires less space and is energy-efficient.

Weakness:

Changing government regulations and norms.

The high cost of production

Opportunities:

Growing awareness and demand in the end-user Market

Threats:

Fluctuation raw material prices

Spunbond Nonwoven Market Segmentation:

Spunbond Nonwoven Market Overview, By Function

*Disposable

*Non-disposable

Spunbond Nonwoven Market Overview, By Material Type

*Polypropylene Spunbond Nonwoven

*Polyester Spunbond Nonwoven

*Polyethylene Spunbond Nonwoven

*Others

Spunbond Nonwoven Market Overview, By End Use:

*Personal Care & Hygiene

*Medical

*Agriculture

*Packaging

*Automotive

*Others

Spunbond Nonwoven Market Overview, By Region

North America

*USA

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*U.K.

*France

*Italy

*Rest of Europe

APAC

*China

*India

*Japan

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

*Latin America

*Middle East & Africa

Reasons to Purchase this Report

*Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

*Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

*Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

*Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

*Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

*Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players

