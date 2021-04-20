Thermal Ceramic Market : Size, Status 2021 Research Report Studied by Focusing on Top Companies Data, Emerging Growth, Industry Revenue, Regional Outlook 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has added a report on Thermal Ceramic Market that involves the analysis of the product demand and market on the basis of various factors and by using different analytical tools for the forecast period 2021-2025.

The Thermal Ceramic Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for commercial and personal electric vehicles around the globe is anticipated to drive the growth of the MARKET over the forecast period. According to the statistics by the International Environmental Agency (IEA), the global stock of electric passenger cars passed 5 million in the year 2018, which was an increase by 63% from the year 2017.

A report on Vinyl Thermal Ceramic Market has recently been added into the market research report database of Kenneth Research, which provides a full assessment to its readers on the growth prospects of the market, along with the potential business opportunities in the industry. The study, which focuses on the latest trends, business dynamics, growth opportunities and drivers that are influencing the market growth, also includes the market size and the compounded average growth rate (CAGR) for the forecast period 2021 and 2025. The report on Thermal Ceramic Market also includes comprehensive analysis on both the macro- and micro-environmental factors that may influence the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, analytical tools such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis are used to calculate and compile the factors that are acting as the driving force for the growth of the market.

Global Thermal Ceramic Market was valued at USD 3.54 Billion in the year 2018. Global Thermal Ceramic Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to reach USD 6.15 Billion by the year 2025. Asia-Pacific region holds the highest Market share in 2018 and North America considered as the second largest Market in the forecasted period. At a country level, developed markets like China holds the notable Market share in 2018 and it is projected to grow at a gradual rate in the coming years.

Segmentation is done on the basis of Temperature Range, 650 to 1,000 æ, 1,000 to 1,400 æ, 1,400 to 1,600 æ s of which the Aluminum Based 1,000 to 1,400 æ segment is expected to hold the highest Market share during the forecast period. On the other hand, segmentation done on the basis of By Application include Manufacturing, Mining & Metal Processing, Power Generation and Chemical & Petrochemical, of which Mining & Metal Processing segment is expected to grow at the XX% CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Major market players in Thermal Ceramic Market are Morgan Thermal Ceramics, Unifrax, IBIDEN, Isolite Insulating Products, Luyang Energy-Saving Materials, RHI Magnesita, Rath, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, 3M, and YESO Insulating Products,

SWOT analysis of Thermal Ceramic Market

Strength:

Rising demand for saving energy

Weakness:

Environmental concern for refractory recycling

Opportunities:

Enhancement in Low Bio-Persistent Materials

Threats:

Government Regulations on mining activities

Thermal Ceramic Market Segmentation

Thermal Ceramic Market Overview, By Temperature Range

*650 to 1,000 æ

*1,000 to 1,400 æ

*1,400 to 1,600 æ

Thermal Ceramic Market Overview, By Type

*Insulation Bricks

*Ceramic Fibers

Thermal Ceramic Market Overview, By End-use

*Manufacturing

*Mining & Metal Processing

*Power Generation

*Chemical & Petrochemical

*Others

Thermal Ceramic Market Overview, By Region

North America

*USA

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*U.K.

*France

*Italy

*Rest of Europe

APAC

*China

*India

*Japan

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

*Latin America

*Middle East & Africa

