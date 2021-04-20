Driving Apparel Market – 2021 Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Driving Apparel Market Growth, Forecast – 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has added a report on Driving Apparel Market that involves the analysis of the product demand and market on the basis of various factors and by using different analytical tools for the forecast period 2021-2025.

The Driving Apparel Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for commercial and personal electric vehicles around the globe is anticipated to drive the growth of the MARKET over the forecast period. According to the statistics by the International Environmental Agency (IEA), the global stock of electric passenger cars passed 5 million in the year 2018, which was an increase by 63% from the year 2017.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Driving Apparel Market was valued at USD 12.8 Billion in the year 2017. Global Driving Apparel Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2019 to reach USD 18.63 Billion by the year 2025. The North America region holds the highest Market share in 2017 and the Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. At the country level, Germany is projected to grow strongly in the coming years due to increased investment by R&D.

Major market players in Driving Apparel Market are Alpinestars S.p.A, Dainese, Fox Head Inc., Scott Sports Sa, LeMans Corp, Puma Se, Adidas AG, Baoxiniao Holding Co. Ltd., Spartan ProGear Co., Solace Gears, and brief information about 10 companies will also be provided in the report. Similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger, and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.

SWOT analysis of Driving Apparel Market:

Strength:

Safety regulations imposed by authorities

Popularity of motorsports players. For e.g. Formula One

Weakness:

Innovations making accessories costly

Small scale manufacturers hindering the organized sector

Opportunities:

Increasing the number of driving enthusiasts

Surge in adoption of protection gear

Threats:

Intense competition among the producers

The Global Driving Apparel Market is segmented as –By Product, Material, Vehicle Type, and Region. The Product segment is divided into three segments – Clothing, footwear, and protection gear. Protection gear contributes to the highest Market share as they are thicker and heavier than normal jackets with waterproof closures. The Material segment is divided into leather, synthetic, natural fiber. Leather segment has the highest share in the Market as a result of growing inclination towards a healthy and active lifestyle.

By Material

*Leather

*Synthetic

*Natural Fiber



By Product

*Clothing

*Footwear

*Protection Gear

By Vehicle Type

*Two-wheeler

*Four Wheeler

By Region

North America

*USA

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*U.K.

*France

*Italy

*Rest of Europe

APAC

*China

*India

*Japan

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

*Latin America

*Middle East & Africa

Reasons to Purchase this Report

*Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

*Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

*Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

*Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

*Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

*Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players

*The current as well as future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

*Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

*Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

*Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

*6-month post sales analyst support

