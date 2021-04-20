Piezoresistive Pressure Sensor Market Trends and Investment Opportunities by 2027

Piezoresistive Pressure Sensor Market Outlook-2027

Piezoresistive pressure sensor is a strain gauge pressure sensor that detects change in electrical resistance of semiconductor or metal when mechanical strain is applied on it. Various thin films, thick films, bonded metal foils, and silicon & sputtered thin films are substrates of piezoresistive pressure sensors. These sensors can measure absolute, gauge, relative, and differential pressure in both high and low pressure application by using micro electro mechanical system (MEMS) technology. These miniaturized sensors find large-scale controlling and monitoring applications in automotive sector to ensure safety through engine optimization, emission control as they are less expensive and provide fine sensitivity as well as better linearity in results.

Reliability, rugged nature, long operational life of piezoresistive pressure sensors makes it ideal for use in hazardous environment of offshore or subsea gas and oil processing plants, effluent treatment plants for fluid leakage detection, exhaust gas recirculation. Increased use of this miniaturized device due to better eco-friendliness and security highlights imply that the piezoresistive pressure sensor market share would undergo substantial growth in coming years.

Grab the Report PDF to Know More @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8642

Companies Covered

ABB Ltd., Amphenol Advanced Sensors, Keller Corp., Yokogawa India Ltd., Omron Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Measurement Specialities Inc., STMicroelectronics, Robert Bosch GmbH and Impress Sensors and Systems Ltd.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is unsettling for people as well as organizations and business firms worldwide. With shutdown of manufacturing operations and travel and transportation ban worldwide, the demand for pressure sensors has also plunged. The exact measure of the scale and scope of the challenge cannot be anticipated still.

Robotics and machine vision incorporating wireless pressure sensors help to inspect, identify, recognize, diagnose, provide assistance in treating COVID-19 patients.

In response to COVID-19 scenario, the piezoresistive pressure sensors market is expected to undergo temporary shortfall, owing to shutdown of operations of industries, manufacturing units and ban on transportation and automotive sector globally. There is demand lapse accompanied by halt in production disrupting the already strained supply chain. Contrarily, the market will make fast rebound owing to the increasing demand of pressure sensors incorporated devices in healthcare and emergency services to combat the virus outbreak.

Interested? Do Purchase Enquiry Now: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8642

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

Increase in adoption of automotive piezoresistive pressure sensors in passenger vehicles and cars to enhance safety through engine optimization, emission control, and safety enhancement is the major factor that drives the piezoresistive pressure sensor market growth. However, excess power requirements during operation and higher fundamental noise limits than capacitive counterparts hamper the market growth.

On the other hand, rise in use of these devices for preventive maintenance in hazardous environments of petrochemical, food & beverages, and mining industries further boosts the market revenue. Development of nanotechnology applications providing fine sensitivity and introduction of a variety of products of these sensors is expected to pave new avenues to the piezoresistive pressure sensor industry.

New Product Launches to Flourish the Market

Leading piezoresistive pressure sensor market players are adopting necessary steps to improve design, production, and quality control processes with a view to enhance accuracy of piezoelectric pressure

sensors thereby presenting innovative power-to-system solutions for applications that are set to power the world.

In December 2019, STMicroelectronics, a French-Italian multinational electronics and semiconductor manufacturer, launched LPS27HHW piezoelectric pressure sensor, an ultra-compact MEMS sensor that functions as a digital output barometer. The device is made of a sensing element and an IC interface, which communicates through I²C, MIPI I3CSM or SPI. The sensing element detects absolute pressure and consists of a suspended membrane manufactured using dedicated process developed by ST. It has an absolute pressure range from 360 to 1260hPa and features water-resistant package. The pressure sensor features low pressure sensor noise of 0.7Pa and provides 24-bit pressure data output. The device requires supply voltage of 1.7 to 3.6V and is used for GPS applications, water depth monitoring, gas metering as well as weather station equipment.

Surge in Use in Automotive and Industrial Applications

Piezoresistive transducers implanted in a silicon wafer with bulk micromachined diaphragms have become a dominant technology for producing automotive pressure sensors. Ceramic has an inert nature to majority of liquids in the automotive environment, such as to fuels, oils, brake fluids, cleaners, and water. A strong design of sensors would enhance reliability and long operational life of pressure sensors in the conditions to provide formidable results.

In June 2019, SMI Microelectronics, global developer and manufacturer of pressure sensors, introduced SM923X Series of ultra-low-pressure sensor systems. It features industry-leading output accuracy and long-term stability by combination of MEMS pressure transducers with signal-conditioning IC in single package. SM923X series is a compact solution providing improved system efficiency over conventional bulky and costly devices. The overall accuracy error is less than 1% full scale and 16bit resolution enables to resolve signals as small as 0.0038Pa. The SM923X sensors fully calibrated and digital I2C interface allows easy system integration. In addition, it integrates high order noise filtering and extremely low EMI susceptibility. The small SO16 package with dual vertical port allows easy system integration while MEMS sensor is robust with high burst pressure. This series of pressure sensor is used for accurate pressure sensing in industrial control systems such as pressure switches, pneumatic valves and to measure gas pressure in vacuum pumps.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Piezoresistive Pressure Sensor Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/8642?reqfor=covid

Key benefits of the stakeholders:

The study gives an analytical overview of the piezoresistive pressure sensors market forecast with current trends and future estimations to determine imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed piezoresistive pressure sensors market analysis.

The current piezoresistive pressure sensors market trends are quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2027.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

Questions answered in the Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors Market research report:

Who are the leading market players active in the piezoresistive pressure sensors market?

What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What current trends would influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the piezoresistive pressure sensors market ?

? What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com