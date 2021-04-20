Photo Ionization Sensor Market Outlook 2027 | Honeywell Analytics, Terumo Corp., Rae Systems, Akshar Fire and Safety, MSA Safety

Photo Ionization Sensor Market Outlook-2027

Photo Ionization Sensor (PID) is a multisensory chemical detector that uses a pump to draw uninterrupted stream of air into a sensor and illuminates it with ultraviolet (UV) rays to ionize gas molecules. It is primarily used in the oil & gas sector for detection of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) such as formaldehyde, benzene, methane, and hydrocarbons during oil drilling and refining as it is easy-to-use, provides instantaneous results as well as can measure low concentration of VOCs at parts per billion ranges. Photoionization sensors being lightweight and cost-effective are used in the food & beverages industry to keep ammonia pure and free of water in large-scale refrigeration systems as well as to detect leaks and monitor generation of toxic gases while sterilizing vessels and pipes.

Photo Ionization Sensor are used as smoke detectors in industries due to high efficiency rating in detecting fast flaming fires, hence ensuring property and personnel safety in hazardous environments. PID sensors are used to monitor combustible gases such as chlorine, hydrogen Sulphide, and Sulphur dioxide in wastewater treatment plants for waste material handling in enclosed spaces of pumping stations, dry wells, and lift stations. Wireless gas monitoring system along with portable PIDs guide in detecting VOCs in soil, sediments, air, and water thereby proving to be ideal for ensuring safety in industries and chemical plants. Rugged, compact nature of this device with recently improved electronics implies that the photo ionization sensor market share would undergo considerable growth in the coming years.

Companies Covered

Honeywell Analytics, Terumo Corp., Rae Systems, Akshar Fire and Safety, MSA Safety, NeoMed, RKI Instruments, MOCON Company, Ion Science Ltd. and TSI Incorporated.

Covid-19 Scenario Analysis:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has presented a huge challenge to national resources and the entire race to adapt to existing technologies and deploy new, innovative ones. In response to the global shutdown scenario, production process of electronic components and sensor and control devices is under temporary halt, thereby disrupting overall supply chain.

Photoionization sensors are facing ample demand in the healthcare sector for use in critical care devices such as patient monitoring systems, oxygen concentrators, ventilators, and air purifying respirators with a view to treat COVID-19 infected patients. In response to the crisis, companies are finding it difficult to supply end products due to decline of international trade, owing to travel ban, hence straining demand-supply balance. Currently, the medical sector and emergency services including wastewater treatment facilities, fire, and safety systems propel growth of the photoionization sensor market.

There is a shortfall in demand due to lockdown restrictions on operations of industries, power plants and ban on the transportation sector. This is expected to put a negative impact on the overall sensor and control market. The photoionization market is expected to make a rapid rebound after lockdown is lifted owing to high demand by commencement of industrial and automotive operations.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Driver, and Impact analysis

Necessity to monitor fluids for explosion protection and early leak detection in large tank farms dealing with continuous mass flow of raw materials that includes inflammable, hazardous gases such as methanol, ammonia, LNG, and ethylene primarily drives the photo ionization sensor market growth. However, high maintenance cost due to frequent testing and re-calibration, limitation in detecting all gases, and accumulation of water vapors due to suction of atmospheric air in chemical detection processes hamper the photo ionization sensor market growth.

Contrarily, use of photoionization sensors in food and beverages industry to detect toxic gases in vessels, pipes as well as monitor pressurized ammonia in refrigeration system further boosts market revenue. Continuous on-going advancements in safety systems of hazardous industrial applications and government regulations to protect personnel and property safety are expected to pave new avenues to photo ionization sensor industry.

New Product Launches to flourish the market:

Key photo ionization sensor market players have adopted necessary steps to optimize performance of photoionization sensors, which enable them to detect most VOCs and maximize detection power at low levels.

In October 2019, Ion Science Ltd., leading manufacturer of gas detection instrumentation within industrial applications, launched TVOC2 fixed Photoionization Detector (PID) that features latest MiniPID2 sensor for continuous monitoring of total volatile organic compounds (TVOCs). The three selectable detection ranges are 0–10, 0–100, 0–1000 ppm, which is suitable for health and environmental monitoring applications in manufacturing, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, and processing industries.

It features fence electrode technology as well as robust, rugged design that enhances resistance to humidity and contamination, hence influencing accurate extended high performance in harsh environments. TVOC2 PID has 4-20mA analog output that allows it to be integrated to Distributed Control System (DCS) to monitor and give real-time alerts on detecting high VOC levels in working area. MiniPID2 sensor is accessible and can be easily calibrated. The device is based on diffusive sample technique that causes less contamination issues in comparison to old systems that lessen lamp cleansing and servicing requirements.

Surge in use in Industrial and Automotive applications

Photoionization sensors are majorly used to monitor personnel exposure to VOCs such as solvents, fuels, plastic, degreasers, and lubricants during manufacturing processes and waste handling.

In June 2020, Crowcon Detection Instruments launched PID, IR, and electrochemical sensors to be used with fixed-head, addressable Xgard Bright Gas Detector. The PID sensor has detection range of 0-1000 parts per million (ppm) for isobutylene in safe areas.

Key benefits of the stakeholders:

The study gives an analytical overview of photo ionization sensor market forecast with current trends and future estimations to determine imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed photo ionization sensor market analysis.

The current photo ionization sensor market trends are quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2027.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

Questions answered in the Photo Ionization sensor market research report:

Who are the leading market players active in the photo ionization sensor market ?

? What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What current trends would influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the photo ionization sensor market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

