Infrared Gas Sensor Market undergo steady growth in coming years by 2021–2027 | AlphaSense Inc., Amphenol, Dynament, Figaro Engineering Inc., Drager, City Technology Ltd

Infrared gas sensor is an electronic device equipped with a highly sensitive sensing element powered through connecting leads connected to circuit that measures absorption and reflection of IR light while interacting with gases. It comprises IR emitters and photodiodes that determine type and concentration of gas, when optical bandwidth of the sensor ideally matches the absorption band of the gas. IR gas sensors can detect a range of toxic, combustible gases in its vicinity, and are used as a part of safety system in industries to enable continuous monitoring of gases to reduce chances of leakage and explosion as they have high sensitivity, stability, and detection range. In addition, these are used in chemical or oil & gas extraction sites to protect plants and personnel from unwanted damage as it provides fast response, fail-to-safety operation, immunity to poisonous gases, and ability to work in inert atmosphere.

IR gas sensors find innumerable use in air purifiers and air cleaners in the building automation segment to control impact of air pollution on health as it uses physical technique only for sensing and can be converted from single to multi-gas detection by adding different sensors within same device. CO2 wired gas sensors are used in the food & beverage sector to detect spoilage of food in process plants as well as in mines and nuclear power plants as they are compact, reliable, require low maintenance, and are much more accurate than wireless sensors. Cost-effectiveness and continuous real-time monitoring by this device due to incorporation of IoT implies that the infrared gas sensor market share would undergo steady growth in coming years.

Companies Covered

AlphaSense Inc., Amphenol, Dynament, Figaro Engineering Inc., Drager, City Technology Ltd., SmartGAS Microsensorik, Senseair, Honeywell Analytics and FLIR Systems Inc.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has presented huge challenge to national resources and entire race to adapt to existing technologies and deploy new, innovative ones. In response to the global shutdown scenario, production process of electronic components is under temporary halt, thereby disrupting overall supply chain.

Infrared gas sensor industry are facing ample demand in the healthcare sector for use in critical care devices such as patient monitoring systems, oxygen concentrators, ventilators, and for lung function diagnosis with a view to treat COVID-19 infected patients. In response to the crisis, companies are finding it difficult to supply end-products due to decline of international trade, owing to travel ban, hence straining demand-supply balance.

There is a shortfall in demand due to lockdown restrictions on operation of industries, power plants, building automation, and ban on transportation sector. This is expected to put negative impact on the overall market revenue. The infrared gas sensor market is expected to make a quick rebound after lockdown is lifted, owing to high demand by commencement of industrial and automotive operations.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

Surge in necessity to monitor air quality due to increase in pollution levels in rising number of smart cities as well as in HVAC systems to facilitate intelligent ventilation control, owing to degrading indoor air quality primarily fuels the infrared gas sensor market growth. In addition, use of IR gas sensors in power plants to continuously monitor gas leakage in remote locations, control combustion in industrial furnaces, and measure oxygen in confined spaces positively impacts the overall market. However, high development cost, design complexity, shorter life span of gas sensors, slow sequential monitoring on multi-point analyzers, and reliability issues in development of sensors in SoC (System-on-chip) restrains the infrared gas sensor market growth.

On the other hand, use of this device in the medical sector to monitor oxygen concentration in anesthesia gas in incubators, lung function diagnosis, and to analyze toxic gas in patient bodies further boosts the market revenue. Investments in R&D activities and regulations by governments emphasizing on awareness regarding harmful emissions are expected to present new pathways to the infrared gas sensor industry.

New Product Launches to flourish the market:

Global key infrared gas sensor market players adopt necessary steps to improve measuring range and functionality of process measuring technology of gas sensors with a view to enable accurate indoor air monitoring with respect to specific customer requirements.

In June 2020, Dragerwerk AG, German manufacturer of gas detection and analysis systems, launched multi-gas sensor X-act 7000 combined with Microtubes that allows precise measurement of carcinogenic and toxic substances in lower ppb range. X-act7000 uses colorimetric chemical sensor technology and offers accurate results rapidly over conventional laboratory analysis. The gas analyzer is explosion-proof with IP54 protection against dust and splash water as well as meets requirements of electromagnetic capability.

The MicroTubes with attached RFID tags contain valid calibration data. X-act7000 analysis system comprises 3-button operation unit, 2.4inch color display and 5 batteries sufficient for power supply for more than 10 hrs. of measuring. The measured result, location, and time are stored in internal data blogger and displayed on Vision Software. X-am pump connected to X-act7000 has explosion protection certification for Zone0 that enables it to measure toxic substances in ppb range even in inaccessible locations such as canals or tank facilities up to 45m distance.

Surge in use of automotive and industrial applications:

Infrared gas detectors are used to detect quantity of harmful industrial and environmental gases such as carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, and methane, hence ensuring safety and efficiency in a variety of processes such as natural gas extraction, transportation, and power generation in oil & gas and mining industries.

In June 2019, SmartGAS Microsensorik, supplier of reliable, cost-effective non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) gas sensors, announced two SF6 (Sulphur Hexafluoride) sensors of FlowEVO Series for analysis, leak detection, high-voltage insulation, and ambient air monitoring. NDIR sensors are optimized for use in portable SF6 gas detectors and in stationary gas detectors. These gas sensors are of compact design and are ideal for precise SF6 gas measurement in lower concentration of 1000 ppm and 2000 ppm ranges. These sensors feature improvement in detection limit and linearity over earlier versions, have no cross sensitivities to other gases and offer accurate, reliable measurements, regardless of position.

