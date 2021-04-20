Global PLGA Market Data Survey Report 2015-2025

Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Evonik
PCAS
Corbion
Mitsui Chemicals
SDSYXS
Jinan Daigang Biomaterial
Major applications as follows:
Suture
Fracture Fixation
Oral Implant
Drug Delivery Microsphere
Others
Major Type as follows:
PLGA 50:50
PLGA 65:35
PLGA 75:25
PLGA 85:15
Others
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global PLGA Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
