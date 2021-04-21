2021 Top Qualitative Research Techniques – Market Xcel provides qualitative market research methods, retail market research for various industries

Why choose Market Xcel for Qualitative Research?

Today, the market is very competitive and it requires great skills, competence, and insights to remain on the top. At Market Xcel, we offer comprehensive qualitative market research to brands so that they can explore market potential and trends in a strategic manner. Qualitative data analysis is a vital part of research as it helps us to understand and examine content in a meaningful and symbolic manner. Overall, there are two types of data collected in qualitative research namely structured text and unstructured text. Depending on your requirement, they can help you gain better insights into your brand and products.

We have a team of competent and skilled members who have been working in the field of qualitative research for a very long time. Due to this, they have a lot of experience and understanding about how market functions. In the field of qualitative research, we have successfully helped both new and established brands to gain a better understanding of the market scenario, so that they can align their company goals in line with customer expectations. So even though qualitative research methods are often viewed as ‘soft-approach’, it may require some finer nuances and can effectively help brands to gain comprehensive insights about the current market and trends.

Qualitative Market Research Techniques:

Qualitative Data Analysis Services Content analysis Narrative analysis Discourse analysis Framework analysis Grounded theory Semiotics



Fieldwork in India

In market research, extensive data collection happens in quantitative which is termed as fieldwork. The data may be collected from any spectrum and stratum in society. It may be from a B2B audience or a B2C audience.

Data Collection in Research

It is our belief that any data is as good as insights and findings and hence we have developed strict protocols and processes to collect good quality data. We train our resources thoroughly on various aspects of data collection, which includes the Do’s and Don’ts, and the various terminologies used in MR. We emphasize on understanding the questionnaire well and ensure that our team knows the subject at discussion in detail.

In-house pool of interviewers

Market Xcel has an efficient pool of experienced in-house resources, unlike other MR companies. This is our core strength as being a part of the in-house team, the interviewers have affinity to us only. Our team is trained to interview audiences across profiles.

Fieldwork Methodologies used at Market Xcel

Observation

Face-to-face surveys

Global Telephone surveys (CATI)

On-site/ Central location surveys

Exit/Mall Intercept surveys

In-home/ Product placement/testing surveys

Mystery Shopping

Census Surveys

Retail Audits

Hall tests

Web-based/ Online surveys in India (linked to xcel-onlinesurveys.com)

We accord high priority to quality and ensure fieldwork is carried out according to strict guidelines relating to data protection and reliability. We help the clients determine the most cost-effective sample type, size, and primary data collection methods and ensure that they receive the best service and support at all times.

