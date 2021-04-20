Level Shifters Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends & Analysis 2027 | AlphaSense Inc., Amphenol, Dynament, Figaro Engineering Inc., Drager, City Technology Ltd., SmartGAS Microsensorik, Senseair, Honeywell Analytics and FLIR Systems Inc.

A logic level shifter also called voltage level translator is a circuit that translates signals from one logic level to another facilitating compatibility between ICs (Integrated Circuit) with different voltage requirement such as Transistor-Transistor Logic (TTL) and Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS). This technique is deployed to ensure that two connected devices with different operational voltages are compatible thereby being used to bridge domains between processors, logic, sensors and other circuits not leading to downtime. 1.8V, 3.3V, 5V are the most common voltage levels in TTL devices. Level shifters are an important part of electrical and digital devices.

Level Shifter is widely used in consumer electronics sector as it enables the integration of various devices in a System on Chip (SoC) ensuring fewer points of failure, proper drive strength and accurate timing during signal transition from one voltage level to another. This device is highly efficient ensuring hardware stability featuring small, compact size, low cost and low power consumption.

Grab the Report PDF to Know More @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8384

Microcontrollers are updated with I/O pins that require discrete passive or fixed-function level shifters to make voltage domains work together. This ensures flexibility and generates custom timing and logic to eliminate external components while bridging signal requirements thus enhancing product quality standards in the market. Advancements in this field facilitating efficient conversion of low voltage implies that the level shifters market share will experience steady growth in coming years.

Companies Covered

AlphaSense Inc., Amphenol, Dynament, Figaro Engineering Inc., Drager, City Technology Ltd., SmartGAS Microsensorik, Senseair, Honeywell Analytics and FLIR Systems Inc.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

After the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, China, the level shifters market counts among the most impacted as manufacturing units of semiconductor devices which are mostly in China had to shut operations leading to severe disruption of supply chain. There is a short-term demand lapse which has led level shifter market share to fall owing to the lockdown of operations and travel restrictions on a global basis.

The semiconductor industry which is a major source of high-tech jobs is among the many sectors which adjusted their production planning and operations as COVID-19 shifts demand for major semiconductor end applications. The demand for semiconductor components is expected to decline as organizations will delay planned hardware upgrades and long-term migration projects. For foreign semiconductor companies the greatest challenge is import and export logistics owing to labor shortage and worldwide travel restriction.

Interested? Do Purchase Enquiry Now: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8384

Contrarily demand for level shifters in consumer electronics is progressing better due to a recent rise in demand for tablets, PCs, laptops, gaming devices and audio equipment as people are spending more time at home and organizations have started to work from home. End-users have begun to consume more content on digital platforms thus surging the importance of level shifters used in System-on-chip (SoC) embedded in consumer electronic devices. The supply chain will start to recover with the ease of regulations on travel restrictions by governments worldwide to somehow ensure component availability.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Driver, and Impact analysis

Increase in demand for achieving high-frequency targets with low power consumption and necessity to establish communication between two voltage levels in order to run power-efficient systems containing sub-systems with different ranges of voltage requirement are primary factors driving the level shifters market growth. However intense competition to develop cost-effective solution, high maintenance cost due to low operation life of level shifters and performance restricted to operations requiring low voltage are factors hindering the level shifters market growth.

On the contrary, increase in adoption of unidirectional level shifters enhancing signal-to-noise margin and simplifying the process of high-to-low level translation to attain energy-efficiency and swift conversion rates in battery-constraint devices such as smartphones is expected to boost the level shifters market. Extensive advancements in this cost-effective solution facilitating more features integrated into modern SoCs for efficient conversion of low voltage supported by investments by government in R&D activities are anticipated to present new pathways to level shifters industry.

New Product Launches to flourish the market:

Leading level shifters market players take necessary actions to provide fully-integrated, high-performance, environment-friendly optimized solutions to achieve swift, energy-efficient conversion of low voltage.

In February 2019, Toshiba Corp., a Japanese multinational conglomerate, launched 7UL1G series for down translation to 0.9V and 7UL1T series for up translation from 1.8V to 3.3V allowing consumers to design voltage-level translation easily for data communication control on devices with multiple power supply systems. 7UL1G series devices operate with 0.9V to 3.6V power supply and 3.6V tolerant input terminals. 7UL1T series devices operate with power supply of 2.3V to 3.6V and input threshold voltage are set to 50% of power supply voltage. This device finds application in data communication control circuit of devices with multiple power supply systems such as smartphone, laptop, digital camera and IoT equipment among others.

Surge in use in Industrial and Automotive applications

Infotainment system in automobiles comprise of electronic components such as microcontrollers, sensors operating at different voltages. The situation of voltage incompatibility between microcontrollers and peripherals is resolved by voltage level shifters.

In March 2020, Toshiba Electronic Devices launched single-supply 4-bit level shifters- “74LV4T125FK, 74LV4T125FT, 74LV4T126FK, and 74LV4T126FT” which are suitable for systems incorporated with integrated interfaces along with different power supply voltages such as In-vehicle Infotainment system in automobiles. These devices allow voltage level translation circuits to be designed more easily and due to low-threshold input circuit, input tolerant function, power-down protection function they can translate a wide range of voltage levels. The two types of packages supporting Automated Optical Inspection are TSSOP14, a versatile surface-mount type, and US14, small surface-mount type which can reduce footprint and improve production efficiency.

Key benefits of the stakeholders:

The study gives an analytical overview of the level shifters market forecast with current trends and future estimations to determine imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed market analysis.

The current level shifters market trends are quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2027.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Infrared Gas Sensor Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/8384?reqfor=covid

Questions answered in the Level Shifters Market research report:

Who are the leading market players active in the level shifters market?

What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What current trends would influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the level shifters market ?

? What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com