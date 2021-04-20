Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Predicted to Witness Sustainable Evolution in Coming Decade | 3M, Cerner, Averbis

Latest Research Study on Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare. This Report also covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are 3M (United States), Cerner (United States), Averbis (Germany), IBM Corporation (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Wave Health Technologies (Georgia), Inovalon (United States), Nuance Communications (United States), Heath Fidelity (Uni

Brief Overview on Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare:

Natural language processing or NLP normally refers to the interaction between a human and a computer that further analyzes, processes, and then produces computational linguistics that is all based on a human language. This NLP technology helps humans to have a meaningful interaction with computers using any basic human language like German or English instead of artificial computer languages like Java or C++. At present, the employment of this NLP technology is emerging in the global healthcare industry. A number of public and private healthcare service providers like the clinics and notable hospitals are now adopting the NLP technology for their clinical applications so as to improve their patient appointments and hence their overall decision-making skills. In addition to all these, the NLP technology is mainly implemented as a strategic tool by the healthcare service providers so as to gain all the clinical data insights and thereby the effective data results after the clinical processes. NLP technology is largely used in artificial intelligence systems so as to get improved data insight. The applications with natural language processing i.e. NLP integration are nowadays used in the healthcare industry for the purpose of providing clinical decision support systems as well as predictive analysis. With the increasing usage of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the frontiers of healthcare, treatment tools, and augmenting diagnostic, as well as the helping healthcare professionals prognosticate diseases is hereby expected to increase. The computer vision and Machine Learning (ML) algorithms have indeed helped in the detection of the precancerous lesions by the means of using the minutest details in the tissue imagery, thereby increasing the sensitivity as well as the accuracy of the cancer screening tests.

Market Drivers:

With The Growing Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Frontiers of Healthcare, Augmenting Diagnostic and Treatment Tools, and Helping Healthcare Professionals Prognosticate Diseases Is Expected To Increase

Computer Vision and Machine Learning (ML) Al

Market Trends:

Increase In Cloud-Based NLP Solutions to Maximize Profits and Automate the Equipment Maintenance Process, Effectively

Integration of NLP Technology with Computer Apps Helps These Healthcare Service Providers to Improve Patient and Their Family Engagement

The Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Rule-Based NLP, Statistically Based NLP, Mixed NLP), Application (Health Care, Life Science, Other), Organization Size (Small and Medium Size Organizations, Large Size Organizations), Offering Type (Software (Cloud-Based and On-Premise), Services (Managed Services, Professional Services)), Stages (Pre-Construction, Construction Stage, Post-Construction)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

