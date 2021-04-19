Innovative Report on Corn Starch Market with Global Innovations, Competitive Analysis, New Business Developments and Top Companies – Global Forecast to 2027

The Corn Starch Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) (United States),Cargill (United States),Ingredion Incorporated (United States),Tate & Lyle Plc. (United Kingdom),Roquette (France),ACH Food Companies Inc. (United States),GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany),AVEBE (The Netherlands),Nihon Shokuhin Kako (Japan),Japan Corn Starch (Japan)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Definition:

Corn starch, also referred to as corn flour, is a carbohydrate extracted from the endosperm of corn. It is used for various culinary, household, and industrial purposes. In the kitchen, corn starch is most often used as a thickening agent for sauces, gravies, glazes, soups, casseroles, pies, and other desserts. The surging consumption of ready-to-mix food item and increasing demand for cake mixes, coffee mixes has resulted in an increased demand for corn starch.

In July 2018, Ingredion launched new organic-certified corn starch ingredients in the companyâ€™s existing product portfolio of functional, clean-label starches. The company launched these products to meet the rising demand for pure, natural and clean label food ingredients.

Market Trends:

Increasing Use in the Production of Bio fuels

Growing Replacement Trend of Petroleum with Ethanol

Market Drivers:

The Significant Demand for Ready-to-Eat Food Items

Increasing Population and the Growth of Disposable Income Among Consumers in Developing Economies

Surging Demand of the High Qualities in Packaging and other Food Sector

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

What are the market factors that are explained in the Corn Starch Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

